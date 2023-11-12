“He is now playing like Big Perk”: NBA fans ruthlessly mock James Harden as he airballs and gets blocked on consecutive plays

The James Harden era in Los Angeles hasn't turned out to be impressive, as the team has lost five games in a row, four of which the star guard played in.

Harden struggled against the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) on the offensive end. The Clippers tried to put up a fight, but the Grizzlies outperformed them all game long. The ten-time All-Star was unable to connect any shot on consecutive possessions.

During the first play, he dribbled to a stepback jumper. That resulted in an unexpected airball from the three-point range. On the next play, Harden tried to go for a layup from the baseline but was rejected by Bismack Biyombo.

After fans saw this, they quickly started to mock the 2017-18 MVP for his struggles on the court. Here are some of the reactions from the fans.

This fan didn't hold back with his comparison.

"At this point, he is now playing like Big Perk."

Another fan said that the gear might be the problem.

"He just need new socks."

This fan went straight to his point.

"Harden is washed."

"He stinks."

"I hate this trade for them.... p.s. our system is malfunctioning as well."

"The system at work."

"There’s a glitch in the system."

"Shanghai Sharks captain mr Harden."

"Geez I know everyone carries but the handle is atrocious here."

"Aging like heavy whipping cream."

"Man this offense is boring AF."

"The system losing to .111 grizzlies."

James Harden hasn't struggled this badly this season, which could be the result of not having the winning momentum for four games straight.

Paul George is open to sacrificing for James Harden

The Clippers now have the most All-Stars in one team this season. With the amount of stars they have, it's given that the players will have to sacrifice for them to succeed. On the latest episode of Podcast P, Paul George opened up about sacrificing when the team traded for James Harden.

"We talked, we came together but I mean it’s nothing secretive or nothing that hasn’t been told," George said. "The fact of the matter is, all four of us are, you know, superstars, been superstars, great players. But there’s gotta be sacrifices, right. So that was the main conversation, addressing the elephant in the room – look there’s one basketball, y’all are going to have to figure out how to play on the floor and space and give each other opportunities. But he was like hey listen if you commit to that, I’ll lead you where you need to go. I just need you to commit to it being sacrifices and it being one mission and one goal."

The Clippers haven't won a game with Harden but with the sacrifices, they might just get back to the win column.

