"He pioneered that s**t" - Hawks fans remain unbothered as Trae Young removes Hawks from Instagram bio

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has sent fans into a flare following some recent social media activity. The All-Star point guard decided to remove the team's name from his Instagram account.

Having seen this move done by other disgruntled stars around the league, Hawks fans have begun speculating about the franchise star. Mainly, if a trade request is coming in the near future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Comment byu/steepex from discussion innba Expand Post

Comment byu/steepex from discussion innba Expand Post

While some fans are worried, others in the comments aren't fazed by Trae Young's recent actions. They claim he has done it every year right before the start of the season.

Comment byu/steepex from discussion innba Expand Post

Comment byu/steepex from discussion innba Expand Post

Comment byu/steepex from discussion innba Expand Post

Comment byu/steepex from discussion innba Expand Post

Since being acquired by the Hawks on draft night 2018, Young has been a cornerstone for the franchise. He's even led the team to a deep postseason run. Back in 2021, Young and the Hawks found themselves just four wins away from appearing in the NBA Finals.

Atlanta has been an up-and-down team since their conference finals appearance, but Young continues to be one of the top guards in the league. In 73 games last season, he averaged 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists.

NBA teams are monitoring Trae Young's situation with the Atlanta Hawks

While wiping his Instagram might be a common practice for Trae Young, there is always going to be speculation about him moving on from the Hawks. It's also worth noting that teams around the league are closely monitoring his situation.

Earlier this summer, Lakers insider Jovan Buha reported that Young is player who has been on the LA Lakers' radar for some time now.

“The Lakers have pursued other star guards, including Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry and Kyrie Irving. Even into this summer, there were some in the organization, including James, who still had an interest in pursuing Irving, though the front office ultimately prioritized continuity. Trae Young has long been on Los Angeles’ radar, depending on how his situation unfolds in Atlanta.”

Expand Tweet

Looking at his contract, Atlanta is in no rush to move on from their star guard. The 2024 season will only be the second year of his five-year, $215 million max contract Young signed in the summer of 2021.

Young might be signed long-term, but the Hawks still have to worry about keeping him happy. Coming off two straight years of losing in the first round of the playoffs, he could quickly become disgruntled. If Atlanta isn't able to get back on track soon, they might be the next outfit with a star who is demanding to be traded.