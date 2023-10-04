“He said Spurzzz”: Fans roast Jae Crowder for major brain fog while naming NBA teams with “Z” in their name 

NBA media day is a chance for players and reporters to have a little fun before the season gets underway. Unfortunately for Jae Crowder, this meant being caught on the receiving end of jokes. The veteran forward had a hilarious brain fog when asked a rather simple question.

While players were getting their photos done for media day, one reporter decided to have some fun with the Milwaukee Bucks. She went around and quizzed players to name all the NBA teams with the letter Z in their name.

Some guys were able to name a few, but Jae Crowder was not one. Instead, he tried to pronounce the San Antonio Spurs with a Z at the end. Crowder then followed that up by picking Phoenix as his second answer.

Crowder had a down year with the Milwaukee Bucks last year, appearing in just 18 games. In that span, he averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Looking ahead to this season, he'll be looking to have a much bigger role on the star-studded squad.

What NBA teams have the letter Z in their name?

While the question might have stumped Jae Crowder, the answer is fairly simple. Of the 30 teams in the NBA, only four have the letter Z in their name. Those being the Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards.

What makes his answers even funnier is that Crowder has played for two of the four teams with a Z in the name. From 2017 to 2019, he was a member of the Utah Jazz. After that, Crowder played in 45 games for the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded to the Miami Heat.

Crowder has the excuse of playing for multiple teams during his 11 years in the league, but these two answers should have been a layup for him. As a journeyman, he should have started off by running down the list of teams he's played for in the past.

Ironcially enough, the Bucks players were not quick to jump to the Blazers as an answer. Some might think that team would be fresh in their mind after Jrue Holiday was just traded there for Damian Lillard.

Out of all the Bucks players, Pat Connaughton came the closest to answers. Similar to his new superstar teammate, he spent the first years of his career with the Blazers as well.