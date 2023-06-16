“He thinks he’s HIM”- NBA fans continue to troll Karl-Anthony Towns as he makes yet another bold claim

Minnesota Timberwolves' star center, Karl-Anthony Towns, has been making headlines due to a series of bold claims he made during an appearance on Patrick Beverley's podcast, "The Pat Bev Podcast."

Towns asserted that people would consider him a game-changer after he retires and also stated that the Timberwolves' first-round playoff run was more impressive than the Denver Nuggets' 2023 NBA title win. These remarks have drawn criticism, with many mocking his excessive self-confidence. Towns' latest viral clip from the podcast didn't do much to help his case either.

In the clip, Towns said that he could regularly score 40 points if he was given more freedom as a primary playmaker. This comes despite him having only scored 40-plus points 11 times over his eight-year career:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“If you give me the chance, you tell me before, ‘Yo, we're gonna give you the ball, we're gonna let you call your plays, and we're gonna let you manipulate the game the way you want,’ I could get you 40 any day,” Towns said.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- KAT



(Via “If you let me call the plays, I can go get you 40 anytime I want.”- KAT(Via @PatBevPod “If you let me call the plays, I can go get you 40 anytime I want.” - KAT (Via @PatBevPod ) https://t.co/IGpURmMNic

Naturally, NBA fans once again had some fun at the expense of Towns, with many cracking jokes about him thinking he’s better than he actually is:

“Man, what is going on with KAT right now? He thinks he’s HIM,” one fan said.

Crumbletakes @Crumbletakes @TheNBACentral



He thinks he’s HIM @PatBevPod Man what is goin on with KAT rnHe thinks he’s HIM @TheNBACentral @PatBevPod Man what is goin on with KAT rn He thinks he’s HIM

“Who is letting KAT talk like he’s really like that?” another said.

َ @FeelLikeDrew @TheNBACentral @PatBevPod Who is letting KAT talk like he’s really like that @TheNBACentral @PatBevPod Who is letting KAT talk like he’s really like that

Meanwhile, others remarked about Beverley’s podcast hosting style, joking that he empowers players to say outlandish things:

“Pat Bev is an enabler,” one fan said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Karl-Anthony Towns’ latest hot take:

BrickMuse @BrickMuse @TheNBACentral @PatBevPod He made 5 or fewer shots in 3 out of 5 games these playoffs. 🧱 @TheNBACentral @PatBevPod He made 5 or fewer shots in 3 out of 5 games these playoffs. 🧱

R33VO @TRAPHAGRID @TheNBACentral As a nuggets fan, I wish they would let him call the plays too. @PatBevPod Cook up KATAs a nuggets fan, I wish they would let him call the plays too. @TheNBACentral @PatBevPod Cook up KAT 🔥 As a nuggets fan, I wish they would let him call the plays too.

Cam @camdencwilson @TheNBACentral @PatBevPod Bro must of been high on this pod with all these takes coming out @TheNBACentral @PatBevPod Bro must of been high on this pod with all these takes coming out

Also read: Top 5 landing spots for Karl-Anthony Towns if Timberwolves trades him this summer

Tim Hardaway doesn’t think Karl-Anthony Towns is a Top 5 center

Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns and NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway

Karl-Anthony Towns may view himself as a legend in the making. However, according to NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway, Towns isn’t even a Top 5 center in today’s NBA. During a recent appearance on “The Carton Show,” Hardaway ranked star centers Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo, Brook Lopez and Domantas Sabonis over Towns. He then said that the reason that Towns isn’t in his Top 5 is because he isn’t a winning player:

“You don’t make your team better,” Hardaway said.

“You don’t get to the postseason and win, you don’t make timely shots, you don’t make defensive plays. You need to win playoff games. You have four wins in 12 games and zero series wins.”

Hardaway added that Towns doesn’t make his teammates better and that he needs a reality check:

“He’s a really good NBA player but he doesn’t make anybody better,” Hardaway said.

“It’s all about him at times. He tries to go to the referee instead of playing team basketball. Sometimes, he’s out there and you don’t even see him. He needs to have a reality check and work on his game. In Minnesota, they talk too much. They need to shut up, go out there and play basketball.”

The Carton Show @TheCartonShow



1. Nikola Jokic

2. Joel Embiid

3. Bam Adebayo

4. Brook Lopez

5. Domantas Sabonis @HardawaySr reveals his 5 centers he believes are better than Karl-Anthony Towns1. Nikola Jokic2. Joel Embiid3. Bam Adebayo4. Brook Lopez5. Domantas Sabonis .@HardawaySr reveals his 5 centers he believes are better than Karl-Anthony Towns 😅1. Nikola Jokic2. Joel Embiid3. Bam Adebayo4. Brook Lopez5. Domantas Sabonis https://t.co/SDGCLYhJWp

Towns averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 2.1 3-pointers per game on 49.5% shooting over 29 games this season. The Timberwolves finished 42-40 (eighth in the Western Conference) and were subsequently eliminated 4-1 in the first round by the Denver Nuggets.

Also read: "At times we do not even know you exist" - Kendrick Perkins roasts Karl-Anthony Towns on 'changing the game' statement

Poll : 0 votes