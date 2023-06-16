“He thinks he’s HIM”- NBA fans continue to troll Karl-Anthony Towns as he makes yet another bold claim

Minnesota Timberwolves' star center, Karl-Anthony Towns, has been making headlines due to a series of bold claims he made during an appearance on Patrick Beverley's podcast, "The Pat Bev Podcast."
Towns asserted that people would consider him a game-changer after he retires and also stated that the Timberwolves' first-round playoff run was more impressive than the Denver Nuggets' 2023 NBA title win. These remarks have drawn criticism, with many mocking his excessive self-confidence. Towns' latest viral clip from the podcast didn't do much to help his case either.
In the clip, Towns said that he could regularly score 40 points if he was given more freedom as a primary playmaker. This comes despite him having only scored 40-plus points 11 times over his eight-year career:
“If you give me the chance, you tell me before, ‘Yo, we're gonna give you the ball, we're gonna let you call your plays, and we're gonna let you manipulate the game the way you want,’ I could get you 40 any day,” Towns said.
Naturally, NBA fans once again had some fun at the expense of Towns, with many cracking jokes about him thinking he’s better than he actually is:
“Man, what is going on with KAT right now? He thinks he’s HIM,” one fan said.
“Who is letting KAT talk like he’s really like that?” another said.
Meanwhile, others remarked about Beverley’s podcast hosting style, joking that he empowers players to say outlandish things:
“Pat Bev is an enabler,” one fan said.
Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Karl-Anthony Towns’ latest hot take:
Tim Hardaway doesn’t think Karl-Anthony Towns is a Top 5 center
Karl-Anthony Towns may view himself as a legend in the making. However, according to NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway, Towns isn’t even a Top 5 center in today’s NBA. During a recent appearance on “The Carton Show,” Hardaway ranked star centers Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo, Brook Lopez and Domantas Sabonis over Towns. He then said that the reason that Towns isn’t in his Top 5 is because he isn’t a winning player:
“You don’t make your team better,” Hardaway said.
“You don’t get to the postseason and win, you don’t make timely shots, you don’t make defensive plays. You need to win playoff games. You have four wins in 12 games and zero series wins.”
Hardaway added that Towns doesn’t make his teammates better and that he needs a reality check:
“He’s a really good NBA player but he doesn’t make anybody better,” Hardaway said.
“It’s all about him at times. He tries to go to the referee instead of playing team basketball. Sometimes, he’s out there and you don’t even see him. He needs to have a reality check and work on his game. In Minnesota, they talk too much. They need to shut up, go out there and play basketball.”
Towns averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 2.1 3-pointers per game on 49.5% shooting over 29 games this season. The Timberwolves finished 42-40 (eighth in the Western Conference) and were subsequently eliminated 4-1 in the first round by the Denver Nuggets.
