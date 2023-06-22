“He told me I was just a shooter” – Brandon Miller reveals Michael Jordan trash-talking him during Hornets workout

Brandon Miller, the promising prospect from Alabama, recently revealed an intriguing aspect of his pre-draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets. During the session, the legendary Michael Jordan, outgoing majority owner of the Hornets, engaged in some classic trash-talking with Miller, dubbing him "just a shooter."

The revelation adds an amusing twist to the intense competition between Miller and Scoot Henderson from the G-League Ignite for the Hornets' coveted second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. As Jordan will be the one making the selection, both prospects must find ways to catch his attention and favor.

What makes this revelation particularly comical is envisioning Jordan, renowned for his competitiveness and trash-talking prowess, berating a player he might potentially draft.

Draft prospect, Brandon Miller, wasn’t afraid to talk trash back to Jordan after working out for the Hornets. 🤣



@TermineRadio | @sarahkustok | @DalenCuff | #2023NBADraft “[Michael Jordan] told me I was just a shooter”Draft prospect, Brandon Miller, wasn’t afraid to talk trash back to Jordan after working out for the Hornets. 🤣 “[Michael Jordan] told me I was just a shooter”Draft prospect, Brandon Miller, wasn’t afraid to talk trash back to Jordan after working out for the Hornets. 🤣@TermineRadio | @sarahkustok | @DalenCuff | #2023NBADraft https://t.co/zl8IBnqQb6

Miller said:

It’s definitely cool meeting him, “He definitely sounds like how he sounds on TV, always trash-talking. I just really had a fun time with him.

"He told me I was just a shooter, just shooting threes. So I mean I’m not gonna believe that, I know my talents and my abilities. Can’t really let Jordan get in your head."

He continued:

"I kind of talked some trash back to him. I witnessed him airball a free throw too, [so] I'll always have that up against him."

Brandon Miller named Paul George, of all players, as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in an interview. While opinions may differ, labeling George as the GOAT might raise eyebrows among many fans and pundits. Such a statement could potentially impact Miller's standing among draft prospects, as decision-making plays a crucial role in evaluating potential talent.

However, Miller did manage to uncover a slight edge over Jordan. When doing the workout, the basketball icon famously missed a free throw, accidentally giving Miller a remarkable story he can hand down to future generations.

Miller boasts an impressive statistics in his collegiate career, including averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and shooting 38.4 per cent from beyond the arc. As a result, he emerged as a consensus second-team All-American, SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and Conference Tournament MVP in a single season.

He would give the team a strong scoring option on the wing if the Charlotte Hornets select Miller as their second overall pick. This would enhance the dynamic playmaking abilities of star point guard LaMelo Ball. Still, should Miller choose to wear the Hornets' jersey, he must expect more of Michael Jordan's renowned trash talk directed at him.

A Quick Scouting report on Brandon Miller for the NBA Draft

Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller, a highly regarded wing prospect, is expected to be chosen among the top-three picks in the 2023 NBA draft. Known for his scoring versatility, Miller poses a significant challenge for defenders.

His ability to shoot over guards and beat larger opponents off the dribble, coupled with his crafty handles, allows him to attack the rim and excel from mid-range. While he demonstrated significant improvement in finishing at the rim during his freshman season, he could work on increasing his field goal efficiency.

Defensively, Miller showcases solid shot-blocking instincts and exhibits excellent off-ball awareness and team defense skills. Although he may not possess elite athleticism, his height, speed, and quickness make him a formidable presence. Additionally, Miller's exceptional passing ability and knack for making winning plays further enhance his value.

