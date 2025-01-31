"He trying to be the next Dennis Rodman" - NBA fans react to Pistons' Isaiah Stewart's 1-game suspension after Thomas Bryant scuffle

Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for one game after receiving his sixth flagrant foul of the 2024-25 season. ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news Friday, following the Pistons' 133-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Stewart's night ended early after he threw a forearm at center Thomas Bryant with 8:45 remaining in the second quarter. Bryant reacted angrily to the shove but was stopped by his teammates. Officials ruled it a flagrant 2 foul, resulting in Stewart's ejection from the game.

Fans shared their thoughts on Stewart's suspension on X (formerly Twitter).

"He trying to be the next Dennis Rodman. Dude's a punk 🤨," a fan compared Stewart to a Pistons legend.

"Dude should be playing safety or something in the nfl instead," another fan commented.

"Next time he has to go to his room with no Xbox" one fan posted.

Other fans compared Stewart's punishment to other players.

"5 game suspension if it was draymond," a fan said.

"Shouldve been longer," another fan said.

"Just 1 game? He'll be doing it again in a month. The league would have sent Ja Morant to jail though," one fan commented.

In addition to his ejection, the league issued a $50,000 fine on Stewart for making "inappropriate and objectionable gestures following his ejection." The big man is the team's enforcer and won't play against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. It has been a down year for the 6-foot-8 bruiser, as he's averaged 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Stewart has acted out against Indiana in their earlier matchup. On Jan. 16, the two teams played against each other, and the Pistons center was recorded talking smack to Myles Turner after their 111-100 loss.

Former Lakers big man reveals he was LeBron James' "security" against the Pistons player

Isaiah Stewart has always been a hothead, even in his earlier years in the league. During the 2021-22 season, LA Lakers star LeBron James almost had a physical fight with Stewart after he accidentally hit the big man in the eye, which eventually caused it to bleed.

Stewart wanted a piece of James at that moment, but multiple security personnel, coaches and teammates stopped him from worsening the situation. On Thursday's episode of Carmelo Anthony's "7PM in Brooklyn," former Lakers center Dwight Howard revealed that the team told him to go against the angry player if he charges at James.

“We’ve seen Isaiah Stewart in action... he was going after LeBron crazy!” Howard said (18:05). “Then they all say ‘Dwight if he comes close you gotta go get him’, [I’m like] ‘N***a, what?!’. He was fighting through security, he was fighting through everybody.”

Fortunately for Howard, it didn't come down to him having to physically stop the opposing big man.

