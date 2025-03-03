"He wanted his All-Star snub revenge game"- NBA fans erupt over Clippers guard's leaked DM beefing with Lakers fan over injury return game

LA Clippers guard Norman Powell had an interesting exchange with an LA Lakers fan on Instagram. On Monday, a Lakers fan page on X (formerly Twitter) posted Powell's response. The fan initiated the exchange, taunting the NBA player if he "rushed" his return from injury to return to the team's lineup.

Ad

On Friday, the two rivals played each other, with the Lakers winning 106-102. The Clippers didn't have Powell on the lineup. The 6-foot-3 forward dealt with a left knee patellar tendinopathy and missed five games before their showdown with their hometown rival.

On Sunday, the two teams went at it again, this time with Powell in the lineup. Unfortunately for the Clippers, the result was the same. The Lakers handed them a 108-102 loss. The veteran, meanwhile, lasted less than nine minutes with four points, a rebound and a steal before suffering a right hamstring soreness.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a Lakers fan reached out to him on his social media account and trolled him, Powell responded.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The exchange was posted on another social media platform, and it gained some reactions.

"He wanted his all star snub revenge game 😭" a fan said.

"The fact he had to respond let alone post it says everything lol," another fan commented.

"He tryna deny it to avoid embarrassment lol he’s a clown," one fan said.

Other Lakers fans didn't hold back in trolling Powell.

Ad

"He 100% rushed back to play us 🤣🤣" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lakers own the clippers man," another fan said.

"Lakers don’t mean nothing right? But his response…..😂😂" one fan said.

Also read: What happened to Norman Powell? Latest injury update for Clippers guard after leaving game vs Lakers (March 2)

Clippers star talks about the back-to-back losses they had against the Lakers

The losses the Clippers had against the Lakers were embarrassing as they couldn't defeat an undersized team. LeBron James and his group controlled the four-game regular season series with three wins.

Ad

All-Star Kawhi Leonard and his team won the first game of the season series but suffered three straight losses against their old rivals. After their game on Sunday, Leonard talked about how he and his team should remain focused despite the loss.

"It's a little different scenario just from the talent that we have and the situation I was in earlier in the season, but just got to keep fighting," Leonard said (Timestamp: 8:38). "Got to stay focused on each and every game and try to limit our mistakes as much as possible."

Ad

Also read: "Even MPJ swingin' the rock more than Russ" - Clippers and Lakers fanbases unite to torch Russell Westbrook after off night vs. Celtics

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback