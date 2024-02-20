"He went to Milwaukee & made that team worse" - NBA fans ridicule Damian Lillard for snubbing Giannis Antetokounmpo from his top 5 players list

Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard recently named his ideal hypothetical starting five. While the eight-time All-Star chose a strong group, he left out his Bucks co-star Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading to harsh fan criticism.

At an exclusive Adidas event during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, Lillard promoted the upcoming release of his signature Dame 9 shoe model. After answering questions about the shoes, he was asked some lighthearted basketball-related questions.

When it came to naming his ideal starting five, Lillard’s first few picks probably didn’t surprise anyone. He chose himself and fellow superstars Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

However, the 2024 All-Star Game MVP threw a curveball with his big man selection, opting for Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo over Antetokounmpo.

“It would be me, LeBron, Steph, Kevin Durant, and I’m gonna go with Bam Adebayo,” Lillard said.

Adebayo is an All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year candidate. However, most would agree that he isn’t close to the level of Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP.

Additionally, the Heat are viewed as somewhat of the Bucks’ rival. Miami eliminated Milwaukee from the 2020 and 2023 playoffs. Meanwhile, Lillard reportedly wanted to be traded to the Heat in the offseason before landing with the Bucks.

Thus, fans took exception to Lillard choosing Adebayo over Antetokounmpo, with many taking personal shots at the 33-year-old.

“He went to Milwaukee and made that team worse,” one fan said.

“So, even though Giannis is carrying him, he didn’t choose him. LAME DAME BEHAVIOR,” another said.

Meanwhile, others were in disbelief that Lillard chose Adebayo over all the NBA’s top-tier big men, inferring that he still wants to play for Miami.

“Bro was picking names out of a hat,” one fan.

“Bam? He really wanted Miami,” another said.

Below are a few more of the top fan reactions to Lillard snubbing Antetokounmpo from his ideal starting five:

Damian Lillard snubbed Giannis Antetokounmpo from ideal starting five amid Bucks’ midseason struggles

The timing of Damian Lillard's snubbing of Giannis Antetokounmpo from his ultimate starting five could also be deemed questionable.

The Bucks (35-21, third in the Eastern Conference) entered the All-Star with a 4-8 record over their last 12 games. They are on track for just 51 wins in Lillard’s first season with the franchise after finishing an East-best 58-24 without him last season.

The superstar point guard was acquired to give Milwaukee an offensive boost after its shocking 2023 first-round playoff elimination. While he has done so, the team has dropped from fourth in defensive rating last season (110.9) to 17th this season (115.9).

Some still have hope that the Bucks will turn things around over their remaining 26 games. However, Lillard’s apparent lack of confidence in his squad’s No. 1 option probably won’t help boost Milwaukee’s team morale.

