Heat vs Celtics Injury report: Lineup for Game-1 Eastern Conference Finals (May 17, 2023)

It's going to be a thrilling championship series as once again the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat face off against each other in the Eastern Conference Finals for their third encounter in the last four years. With the Celtics emerging victorious in last year's Game 7, the Heat are determined to avenge their loss and prove themselves as worthy opponents, despite their lower seed in the conference.

The Celtics gear up to host Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals after an impressive win against the 76ers. Expect an intense playoff series, as this matchup has become a heated rivalry. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart overcame minor scares and showed resilience, not missing any playing time.

However, the Boston Celtics injury report highlights Danilo Gallinari as a notable concern. Gallinari tore his ACL during the FIBA World Cup and was listed as questionable for Game 7. Whether he will make an appearance in the series remains uncertain.

Projected Starting Lineups and Injury Report: A Closer Look at the Celtics vs Heat key players

The Celtics thrive in the postseason, as evident in their triumph over the 76ers in a grueling seven-game series. Led by Jayson Tatum, they have their sights set on another NBA championship.

Boston Celtics Injury Report:

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Danilo Gallinari: Out for the season with a torn ACL.

Projected starting lineup for the Boston Celtics:

Marcus Smart

Derrick White

Jaylen Brown

Jason Tatum

Al Horford

Miami Heat Injury Report:

New York Knicks v Miami Heat - Game Six

The Miami Heat showcased resilience, going from a seventh-place regular-season finish to reaching the Eastern Conference finals. Overcoming setbacks, including a loss in the play-in tournament, they secured their playoff spot with a victory over the Chicago Bulls.

However, facing the Celtics as underdogs is no easy feat, especially considering the absence of key players Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo due to injuries. Despite the challenges they face, this resilient lineup aims to give their all and make a statement against their more favored opponents.

Miami Heat Injury Report:

Tyler Herro: Out Injury/Illness - Right Hand; Surgery

Victor Oladipo: Out Injury/Illness - LeftKnee; Surgery

Cody Zeller: Questionable Injury/Illness - Head; Illness

Projected starting lineup for the Miami Heat:

Max Struss

Gabe Vincent

Duncan Robinson

Jimmy Butler

Bam Adebayo

As the Eastern Conference Finals tip-off, fans can expect a thrilling series filled with intense competition, skill, and determination. The Celtics will rely on their playoff experience and star power, while the Heat will look to defy the odds and prove that they are more than capable of causing an upset.

