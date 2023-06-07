Heat vs Nuggets injury report: Lineups for Game 3 of NBA Finals ( June 7th, 2023)

Following a thrilling end to Game 2, Heat vs Nuggets is set to resume on Wednesday night. With the series all tied up at one, both sides will be looking to gain control.

Looking at the injury report for Heat vs Nuggets, there isn't much change from when the NBA Finals began. For Denver, there are no players listed. As for Miami, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo remain out after getting hurt earlier in the playoffs.

Other names on the injury report for the Heat include Bam Adebayo, Gabe Vincent, and Cody Zeller. That being said, all three are listed as available for Game 3.

Vincent suffered an ankle injury in the conference finals against the Boston Celtics, but has managed to still be impactful for Miami. He played a huge role in the Game 2 win, erupting for 23 points and knocking down four threes. If the Heat are going to keep the momentum rolling, they'll need another big performance from their starting point guard.

What are the projected lineups for Heat vs Nuggets

Since the injury report hasn't changed, we should see similar lineups for Heat vs Nuggets Game 3. Michael Malone is sure to stick with his unit of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic.

As for the Heat, there is no telling what Erik Spoelstra might do. Following an impressive performance in the conference finals, Caleb Martin got the start in Game 1 at power forward. However, Kevin Love got the nod in Game 2 to bring more experience to the lineup and help with defending Jokic.

Seeing that the Heat had more success in Game 2, Spoelstra might opt to start Love again in Game 3. As a former champion, he understands what needs to be done to win at the highest level. His IQ and previous experiences should come in handy as the Heat attempt to take a 2-1 lead on their home court.

