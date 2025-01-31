"Him & LeBron James have a lil animosity" - NBA fans stirred as Lakers eye 14.4 PPG guard ahead of trade deadline

The LA Lakers have started to ramp up their top candidates for the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. On Friday, insider Anthony Irwin posted on X (previously Twitter) regarding the rumors surrounding veteran shooter Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Lakers and Atlanta Hawks. Fans released their thoughts on the recent trade buzz around the team.

The 2020 champions have made noise in the trade market, lurking around to find a candidate who could improve their team. While many fans (including big man Anthony Davis) want the team to get another big man, the team has made it clear that they are moving in a different direction.

LA seems to want to keep spreading the floor by adding another shooter. Bogi, a career 38 percent shooter from long range and with 14.4 ppg in 473 NBA games, isn't having the best season with the Hawks. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has appeared in 24 games, averaging 10.0 points and 30 percent efficiency from deep — both career lows.

With the buzz surrounding the Los Angeles team and Bogi, fans addressed it on social media.

"Him and Bron have a lil animosity subtly when they play eachother 😂," a fan commented.

"He is struggling shooting the ball but a change of scenery might help him," another fan suggested.

"If they get Boggy we might be ight," one fan said.

Other fans, however, aren't big on the buzz between the two parties.

"Are we going to spend 18 M on a 32 yo shooting guard who doesn’t defend? lmao no make sense," a fan said.

"The Lakers need a CENTER. We got a gang of wings. Cmon man," another fan posted.

"I thought we needed a center," one fan asked.

Lakers not willing to include Austin Reaves in exchange for an All-Star guard

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) shoots the ball during an NBA game. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Sacramento Kings have started listening to offers for c around the league. While talks haven't been serious with any team, Jake Fischer of "The Stein Line" confirmed on Friday that the team isn't willing to include Austin Reaves in a potential Fox trade.

In addition to Purple & Gold's unwillingness to trade Reaves, Fischer stated that Fox isn't interested in playing for Los Angeles. Aside from the frontcourt depth, the California-based team needs a facilitator. However, the team looks to have different plans with their roster moving forward.

The team lost one of their floor generals after they traded D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, Reaves has taken over the point guard responsibilities.

