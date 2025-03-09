"His own son is his #1 hater" - NBA fans react to Deuce Tatum exposing dad Jayson Tatum's inability to dunk in front of Kevin Garnett

NBA fans reacted to Jayson Tatum's son Deuce Tatum exposing his father in front of Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett during the All-Star Weekend. In a video posted by Legion Hoops on X (formerly Twitter), while Tatum and Garnett met with each other after the Dunk Contest, Deuce innocently trolled his father in front of the 2008 NBA champion.

"My daddy couldn’t do any of those dunks," Deuce told Garnett.

Stunned by his son's statement, Tatum hilariously called out his son for hating on him.

Reacting to the video, one of the fans commented that Tatum's son was his No. 1 hater, while another wrote that the Celtics star had a hater in his house.

"His own son is his #1 hater😭," a fan tweeted.

"Tatum has a hater in his own house 💀," another fan wrote.

One of the fans used a LeBron James meme to react to the video.

"His own seed hating on him," one fan posted.

Meanwhile, some fans were amused by Deuce being "too real."

"Hahahaha, this kid is already too real," a fan wrote.

"Getting sonned by your own son is wild. There's truly nothing that Tatum can't do," another fan said.

Some fans commented that Jayson Tatum's son didn't give his father high ratings.

"Bro, even his son don't rock with him🤣," one fan wrote.

"Even his own son doesn't rate him😭😭," another fan commented.

Kevin Garnett gives Jayson Tatum flowers and urges him to stay true to himself

The discussion around Jayson Tatum not getting superstar treatment has been ongoing for a few years. Arguably the best player on the best team in the league, a champion at a young age, Olympic gold medalist and a model for the young generation, Tatum ticks every box but doesn't get as much attention as his fellow superstar players.

While some have questioned his ability to perform on the biggest stage, some have argued that Tatum is not the best player on his team after Jaylen Brown won the finals MVP award. Celtics legend Kevin Garnett has moved beyond the fruitless narratives and given Tatum the respect Garnett thought he deserved.

Last month, speaking about the lack of recognition around Jayson Tatum on "KG Certified," Garnett said that the Celtics star had checked many boxes to have a legendary career.

"The first thing you do when you get in the league, you’ve got this list of stuff you want to become: All-Star and all this other stuff you want to become," Garnett said. "Then, as you get to No. 3, it starts to become MVP and sh*t you’ve really got to go to another level. Guess what else is on there? Winning a championship. He’s 26 and he can cross that off. There’s a bunch of stuff he’s crossed off this list."

The Celtics legend urged Tatum not to change himself for the narrative, saying the "real ones" respected him.

"JT, stay how you are, bro,” Garnett said. “The real ones respect you and we see it and what you’re doing is classic. I hope all the young boys take a page out of your book and be a little more private."

Garnett also commended Jayson Tatum for spreading financial literacy among the young generation and being a great father at such a young age.

