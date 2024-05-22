"Hornets reputation was already cooked"- NBA fans in shambles as LaMelo Ball faces lawsuit for allegedly driving over kid's foot

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets is facing legal trouble after allegedly driving over an 11-year-old kid's foot following a team event. The Hornets guard has been sued by the mother of the young fan who suffered a broken foot due to the incident.

The kid was reportedly waiting outside Spectrum Center, as he wanted to get an autograph from Ball.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA fans didn't take long to react to this news, calling out Ball over this situation. One fan claimed that the Hornets' reputation was already damaged and this lawsuit doesn't help their image.

"Hornets reputation was already cooked this just makes it even more ridiculous," one fan wrote.

A couple of fans mentioned that the way LaMelo Ball drives, this situation isn't surprising.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans focused on the fact that the Hornets have had multiple players who have dealt with legal issues.

"The Hornets just filled with dudes tryna make it back into the hood," one fan said.

"Hornets Locker room is insane bruh," another fan said.

LaMelo Ball entered the NBA with high expectations. The talented guard showed glimpses of his talent during the first years, but injuries, inconsistency and lack of support from teammates have hurt his development.

Off-court situations have also prevented this team from fulfilling its potential (if they had any) and this one won't help anybody.

Theresa McRae, the mother of the 11-year-old kid, shared details of this unfortunate incident.

"My son was like, ‘LaMelo, I love you. I love you, sign my ... give me your autograph. Can you sign it for me?’" McRae said. “I just seen my son kind of go down and I thought maybe he had dropped something."

The Hornets have gone through some major changes since Michael Jordan decided to sell the team and the new owners now have a challenging situation to sort out.

LaMelo Ball, Hornets have a new head coach

Before this LaMelo Ball incident and the subsequent lawsuit were public, the Hornets made a notable change by signing a new head coach. Charles Lee is taking over at Spectrum Center after Steve Clifford decided to resign.

The current Boston Celtics lead assistant will inherit a broken team with major issues to fix. Hopefully, the experience he's gotten under Joe Mazzulla can help his new team find the light at the end of the tunnel.

The Hornets have been wandering around for several years now and every fan hopes Lee is the answer to all their questions.