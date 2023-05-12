"How'd that Durant trade work out "- NBA fans troll Kevin Durant after another early playoff exit

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns suffered a brutal season-ending loss against the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their Western Conference semi-finals series at home. Phoenix got blown out 125-100 in Thursday's showdown.

It's the second consecutive year in a row they suffered a blowout season-ending loss at home after dropping Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 conference semis.

The Nuggets got off to a fast start and outplayed Devin Booker and co. throughout the contest, taking an 18-point lead in the first quarter. Denver was up 81-51 entering the break. The Suns came out swinging in the third period, but the Nuggets prevented them from coming back into the contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Phoenix Suns entered the postseason as the favorites in the Western Conference. The blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant at the deadline was responsible for their stock skyrocketing as championship favorites.

However, that trade left plenty of loopholes in the Suns' roster. They lost the depth and balance they possessed as a two-way team with players like Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson being shipped to Brooklyn in the KD trade.

NBA fans ruthlessly mocked the Suns for going all-in on Durant but coming short in the playoffs after their Game 6 loss to Denver.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"How'd that Durant trade work out for Phx?"

More reactions followed:

Austin @AustinPlanet @BleacherReport CP3 and Ayton when the Suns really needed them. @BleacherReport CP3 and Ayton when the Suns really needed them. https://t.co/46kmlLYUMY

Beyond The Data @BeyondTheData @BleacherReport Suns have to retool this roster and add size, length and athleticism as well as competent ball handling outside of Book and KD @BleacherReport Suns have to retool this roster and add size, length and athleticism as well as competent ball handling outside of Book and KD

Austin @AustinPlanet @BleacherReport Chris Paul showing up to the Suns facility next year after he gets cut/traded. @BleacherReport Chris Paul showing up to the Suns facility next year after he gets cut/traded. https://t.co/LuXXWId83h

boredjesse @boredjesse @BleacherReport The Suns when they're in the huddle during the NBA Playoffs: @BleacherReport The Suns when they're in the huddle during the NBA Playoffs: https://t.co/bHm283pjap

Ramaj Eroc @RamajEroc @BleacherReport I never thought I’d say this but - KD & Book ruined Cam Payne’s masterclass. @BleacherReport I never thought I’d say this but - KD & Book ruined Cam Payne’s masterclass. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

🎗NBA•Fan🎗 @Klutch_23 Kevin Durant’s days as a top 5 player are over. Was also never the best player in the league. Kevin Durant’s days as a top 5 player are over. Was also never the best player in the league. https://t.co/y2kv9FBX0X

Joey Linn @joeylinn_ The Suns going out like this is not surprising when you saw them playing Kevin Durant and Devin Booker 45 minutes per game in dog fights with a Clippers team missing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Suns going out like this is not surprising when you saw them playing Kevin Durant and Devin Booker 45 minutes per game in dog fights with a Clippers team missing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Kevin Durant a non-factor in Suns' season-ending loss

The Phoenix Suns gave up key assets and draft capital to add Kevin Durant. They placed their bets on making a championship run based on their star power.

However, their stars misfired the most when it mattered. Durant tallied 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 42.1% shooting.

He started the game 2-of-11 as the Nuggets kept extending their lead over Phoenix in the first half. Durant struggled during the majority of the Suns' losses this series. He shot 37.0% in Game 2, 38.7% in Game 3, 41.7% in Game 5 and 42.1% in Game 6. The Suns were the winners in Game 3, thanks to Devin Booker's 47-point outing.

Booker also struggled in Game 6, tallying only 12 points on 30.8% shooting. Meanwhile, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, the team's other two stars, were on the bench, sidelined due to injuries.

The Suns have a lot of decisions to make in the offseason. Paul and Ayton, when available, have struggled. Meanwhile, they don't have enough scoring and defense surrounding Durant and Booker.

With CP3 and Ayton's market value taking a hit, the Suns don't have assets or the flexibility to retool their roster, especially with the new CBA in effect next season.

Paul will reportedly make $30.8 million if the Suns don't cut him before June 28th, 2024 while Ayton will be owed $32 million. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will make $47.8 million and $36 million, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes