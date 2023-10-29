How Dwight Howard's NBA career will be impacted post his sexual assault lawsuit? Looking at aftermath of allegations on former champion

Over the past few weeks, Dwight Howard has found himself in the middle of an ugly lawsuit. The former NBA player is currently being accused of sexual assault from an incident that happened back in 2021.

As Dwight Howard attempts to defend his case, his reputation continues to take a hit. However this plays out, it is going to impact multiple areas of his life. One of them being his shot at getting one more run in the NBA. The former champion has expressed interest over the past year, but nothing has come about for him.

At 37 years old, Howard's playing days were likely coming to an end soon anyway. That said, it seems unlikely he gets one last run before hanging it up. With all the off-court drama surrounding him, no team is going to take that on for a veteran at the end of his career.

Some feel this incident has already cost Howard opportunity in the NBA. Stephen A. Smith said on his podcast that this case could be something that stopped teams from offering him a contract.

"It is not beyond the realm of comprehension that a team was looking into bringing Dwight Howard on board, and then found out through their investigative process, because they investigate everything that he had this court situation coming down the pipe," Smith said.

It's worth noting that Howard worked out for the Golden State Warriors before the start of the year, but they ended up not signing him. The former Defensive Player of the Year last played in the league as a member of the LA Lakers in 2022.

What is next for Dwight Howard?

With his NBA career likely over, Dwight Howard has to start looking at the next chapter in his life. A few years back, he gave a glimpse into something he could be pursuing.

Howard bought a 700 farm in Georgia, where he is from. He posted on his Instagram that his goal is dive into the world of agriculture and help promote clean eating. The former No.1 pick also wants to grow food that can help feed families.

Howard ran into some legal trouble with his farm as well, but the case recently got dropped. A woman was suing him for damages after getting into a car accident near the property. She hit one of his cows after it strayed off the farm and on to a public road. The two sides ended up working out a deal behind close doors to get the lawsuit dropped.