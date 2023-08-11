Since Giannis Antetokounmpo is recovering from his knee injury after having a routine cleanup procedure, he will not be available to represent Greece in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

How will his absence affect Greece at the 2023 FIBA World Cup moving forward? For starters, the team has instantly lost its best player to injury ahead of the FIBA World Cup thereby decreasing their margin for error during the international competition as each country will look to win.

Regarding potential replacements, Greece hasn't found one for their star forward. They will be looking to the other two Antetokounmpo twins in their brother's absence.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo continues to make strides as a basketball player, although his caliber does not match his brother's. Kostas Antetokounmpo on the other hand is still being monitored for his availability; he has the same build as his brother Giannis.

Players like Nikos Rogkavopoulos and Nikos Chougkaz will have to up their game to make up for Giannis' absence.

In the 2022-23 season, Giannis Antetokounmpo went through nagging knee injuries throughout the season and even experienced a back injury in the middle of the first round of the playoffs.

His back injury occurred in Game 1 against the Miami Heat, and he was sidelined for the rest of the game. Although he was declared fit for Game 3, his Milwaukee Bucks ended up getting eliminated in five games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the season averaging 31.1 points per game (55.3% shooting, including 27.5% from 3-point range), 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

Greece Men's Basketball Team coach speaks on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Greece Men's Basketball Team coach Dimitris Itoudis did not have much of an update on the status of Kostas and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"They are still not practicing with the team," Itoudis said, "and we don't have something more to say right now."

In the scenario that the Bucks forward is unavailable to play for Greece, it would most likely deplete the team's chances for a dominant run in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo released an official statement regarding his unavailability for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

"After months of work and multiple meetings with medical staff it is clear that I am not ready to compete in the level that I need to be in to participate in the World Cup," Antetokounmpo said. "This was not a choice but my only option in ensuring I get back to the level of basketball I have worked so hard to achieve so far in my career."

Greece will need a great showing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in France.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off to a disappointing finish to their 2022-23 season after being eliminated by the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite holding the best record in the entire league along with being regarded as one of the teams with the deepest rosters, they ended up failing to achieve their main goal. The 2023 playoffs were one of the most intriguing postseasons in recent memory, and the first seed falling to the eighth seed was one of the many reasons for this.

As the situation develops, the best possible course of action will be a cautious one for both Greece and the Bucks.

