How many games will LeBron James take to score 40,000 points? Exploring Lakers superstar's shot at achieving the unthinkable after latest milestone

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James made more NBA history during LA’s 131-99 NBA In-Season Tournament win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Early in the first quarter, James became the first player to reach 39,000 career points. In doing so, he also moved within 1,000 points of the unfathomable 40,000 points milestone.

Entering Tuesday, James only needed five points to reach 39k. The four-time MVP finished with 17 points to go along with seven rebounds, nine assists and three 3-pointers on 60.0% shooting. So, following Tuesday’s win, he sits at 39,012 points, just 988 points away from 40k.

Despite being the oldest player in the NBA, James has shown no signs of slowing this season. The soon-to-be 39-year-old is averaging 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers per game on 58.7% shooting through 14 games.

Assuming he maintains his 25.7 ppg average, it will only take James around 39 games to reach 40k points. However, even if his scoring average drops to around 20 ppg, he will still only need around 50 games to achieve the milestone.

The Lakers (9-6) have only played 15 of their 82 games this season. So, with 67 games remaining, James should be able to reach 40k points later this season, assuming he stays healthy.

LeBron James on reaching 39k career points

Following LA’s win over Utah, LeBron James spoke about his history-making performance.

James, who became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last season, said he was humbled to become the first player to score 39k points:

“I got congratulated by my teammates and coaches, [but] I haven't had an opportunity to really wrap my head around what that means,” James said.

“There's been so many great players that came across this league since the beginning of time, and so many great scorers. To be able to accomplish something that's the first of anything, I think that's always pretty cool. It's a wild moment, that's for sure.”

Up next for James and the Lakers (9-6) is a home matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) on Wednesday night.

The game will mark the second night of a back-to-back for LA, so James could take the night off. However, it remains to be seen how the Lakers will handle their rotation.

