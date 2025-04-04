How many points did Scotty Pippen Jr. score tonight against Miami Heat? (April 3)

Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies visited the Miami Heat on Thursday in search of their first win under interim coach Tuomas Iisalo.

Memphis entered the contest on a four-game losing skid, including three straight losses during Iisalo's tenure, dropping it to eighth in the Western Conference (44-32). Conversely, Miami began the evening on a six-game winning streak, allowing it to climb back to ninth in the Eastern Conference play-in picture (35-41).

Pippen made his presence felt over the first three quarters, showcasing his playmaking ability, perimeter defense and outside shooting. Despite his strong two-way play, the Grizzlies entered the fourth quarter trailing 85-84.

Memphis battled back in the fourth, with Pippen playing key minutes alongside star teammate Ja Morant in the backcourt. Pippen found star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. for a corner go-ahead 3-pointer to put the Grizzlies up 108-106 with 1:08 remaining.

However, Heat star shooting guard Tyler Herro later responded with a running floater to tie the game at 108-108 with 13.8 seconds to go.

That set the stage for Morant to rattle in a step-back game-winner at the buzzer to give his squad a much-needed 110-108 road victory. The two-time All-Star's clutch play ensured Pippen's efforts didn't go to waste.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s full stat line is as follows:

Player MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT +/- Scotty Pippen Jr. 27 17 1 7 2 1 2 4 6/9 (66.7%) 3/4 (75.0%) 2/2 (100.0%) 0

