How much can James Harden be fined for missing Sixers' season games? Potential fine & more details explored

The Philadelphia 76ers have the upper hand on James Harden as their current situation hasn't led anywhere productive. Harden is still hopeful that he'd get traded to the LA Clippers soon, while the Sixers have stood their ground in who they want in exchange for the star guard.

During the team's media day, it was reported that Harden didn't join the team. This is why many have been thinking about what could happen if he abandons the team and does not suit up when the season kickstarts without him being traded. ESPN's Bobby Marks shared that the All-Star guard could receive a hefty fine if he fails to report to the team this season.

Harden could get fined $389,082 for every preseason and regular season he misses without the Sixers' consent. According to sources, the fine will fall under "failure to render services." Additionally, a minimum of $2,500 will be given to the player if he misses the team's practice.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Harden reportedly missed the team's practice recently and is facing a $2.5k fine. According to sources, the ten-time All-Star was in Houston and is the reason why he missed the Sixers' practice.

In an ideal situation, the strategy that the Sixers are implementing is to ensure that both sides of a potential trade are satisfied. However, if the player that they intend to trade away is not playing, it would be difficult for them to get the exchange they desire. Harden will still need to suit up to show his value to other teams that are interested.

Currently, the Clippers are the only team interested in trading for the All-Star guard. Other teams could join in, however, if they get a chance to see what Harden's still capable of doing on the court.

You might also be interested in reading this: James Harden entire 76ers situation explored as NBA star reportedly remains in Houston while missing practice

The team's asking price in exchange for James Harden gets revealed

Many are hoping that the James Harden situation gets resolved quickly. According to reports, the Clippers have been hesitant to give away what the Sixers are asking for. While Philly is only looking to acquire Terance Mann, they also wanted two first-round picks from the Los Angeles team.

Expand Tweet

The Clippers are still hesitant to give away two first-round picks as they haven't seen the production of the 2017-18 MVP this season. It's only fitting that the team will watch how well Harden will produce on the basketball court before agreeing with the Sixers on a trade.

No one knows if the trade will push through or if there will be another team that would surprise the league and trade for Harden. Fans will have to wait and see.

Also read: "Fat suit Harden returning": NBA fans grow tired of James Harden saga as latest reports reveal star will remain on Sixers on opening night