"I Apologize For Ever Wanting You Traded": Lakers Fans Bow Down to First Option Austin Reaves Hoops After Career-High 51 Points

Austin Reaves stunned the Lakers fans after scoring his first career 50-point game and leading the team to an improbable win over the Kings in LeBron James and Luka Doncic's absence. Reaves, an undrafted rookie from Oklahoma, has shown tremendous growth, but on Sunday, he proved himself to be a star and an All-Star candidate.

Reaves scored a career-high 51 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, nearly getting a historic triple-double. He shot 54.5%, including six 3s and was 21 of 22 from the free throw line. There's not much the Kings' defense could do about him despite the lack of star talent around Reaves, who went up against former All-Stars like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis and Russell Westbrook by himself.

Reaves also proved to many Lakers fans why he was never meant to be involved in trade machines through the offseason. Here's how they reacted to this masterclass from the shooting guard:

AR Shuttleworth Finn⁶🦦 @finn_trae Austin Reaves I apologize for ever wanting u traded Btw better than Lurry

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM Only the 9TH player ever with 50+/11+/9+ 🤯

Hollywood Houngan @DonRubix Adam Silver about to change the NBA logo to Austin Reaves

Joe @ItsIconicJ Never forget Stone Cold Austin

Sports Yoda @SportsYodaOC Lebron should come off the bench when he gets back 😂

Hoops Realm @TheHoopsRealm Captain America saving the Lakers when they needed him most 😭😮‍💨

