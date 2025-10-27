"I Apologize For Ever Wanting You Traded": Lakers Fans Bow Down to First Option Austin Reaves Hoops After Career-High 51 Points

Austin Reaves stunned the Lakers fans after scoring his first career 50-point game and leading the team to an improbable win over the Kings in LeBron James and Luka Doncic's absence. Reaves, an undrafted rookie from Oklahoma, has shown tremendous growth, but on Sunday, he proved himself to be a star and an All-Star candidate.
Reaves scored a career-high 51 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, nearly getting a historic triple-double. He shot 54.5%, including six 3s and was 21 of 22 from the free throw line. There's not much the Kings' defense could do about him despite the lack of star talent around Reaves, who went up against former All-Stars like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis and Russell Westbrook by himself.
Reaves also proved to many Lakers fans why he was never meant to be involved in trade machines through the offseason. Here's how they reacted to this masterclass from the shooting guard:
