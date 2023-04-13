"I'd rather have them smoking marijuana" - Stan Van Gundy on NBA's decision to stop testing for Marijuana

With the NBA being more lenient towards the use of marijuana by its players, former coach Stan Van Gundy spoke on "Green Light with Chris Long" regarding the NBA's decision.

"I like that they're not going to test for marijuana," Van Gundy said. "If we're going to test for marijuana, then let's give them blood tests for alcohol. Let's do the same thing. If my athletes were going to use one or the other, I'd rather have them smoking marijuana than drinking copious amounts of alcohol."

Van Gundy, now a TV analyst, acknowledged that he does not have the most extensive knowledge of marijuana. But because of his time and experience as a coach, he'd feel more at ease if his players went with marijuana as opposed to alcoholic substances as the medicinal plant is legal and has its benefits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Similar to Van Gundy's comments, rapper Snoop Dogg was interviewed by Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's "Stephen A's World" and gave the league its flowers for the decision regarding the use of marijuana.

"I thought about the medical side of it, the health benefits,” Snoop Dogg said, “and how it could actually help ease the opioids and all the pills that they’ve been given and the injections. I thought about that side and how certain players have been able to have a beautiful life after sports because of the fact that they’ve been able to treat themselves with that."

Along with the league's leniency on marijuana, other major sports leagues are also in the same boat as the NHL, MLB and the NFL.

"Now that the NBA is being lenient, just like the NHL and just like Major League Baseball,” Snoop Dogg said, “it’s all the same thing. As long as it doesn’t enhance your skills to make you play better or to give you an advantage, you should be able to treat yourself and to heal yourself."

NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement

The leniency towards the use of the medicinal plant was part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which will last through 2029, that was finalized in early April.

The terms of the agreement also included a 65-game minimum requirement for players to qualify for regular season awards such as the MVP award, while players are eligible to invest in both NBA and WNBA teams along with an in-season tournament that could be played for the first time next season.

Poll : 0 votes