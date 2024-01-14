“I f**k wit it” “I ain’t feelin’”: Fans have mixed reactions to Benny The Butcher’s ‘Bron’ ode to LeBron James

As a big name in sports and popular culture, LeBron James has heard his named dopped in songs on multiple occasions. The lastest instance has caused a series of mixed reactions from NBA fans.

Over the past eight years, Benny the Butcher has made a name for himself in the rap and hip-hop space. He came to fame in 2018 with his debut album. Now, he is causing a stir after making a song about the LA Lakers star.

On Saturday afternoon, Benny posted a snippet of his new song on Twitter. While posting it, he apologized to fans of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Some fans might not have enjoyed it, but LeBron James ended up posting the song on his own social media.

Benny has released multiple stuido albums, the most recent coming in 2022. Per Spotify, he as over 2.5 million monthly listeners. His most stream song, "Johnny P's Caddy," has over 68 million streams.

As for LeBron, he is attempting to turn things around for the Lakers following their recent downward trend. They are currently under .500 with a 19-21 record, and sit in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. LeBron is posting averages of 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists.

What other times as LeBron James been mentioned in a lyric?

During the course of his 20-year NBA career, LeBron James has been an inspiration for countless rappers. As such a prominent figuer in the public eye, arists are constantly trying to come up with lyrics to drop his name in songs.

Aside from Benny the Butcher, Jay-Z is one of the biggest names to give LeBron a shout out in his music. In his song "Empire State of Mind," the LA Lakers forward and Dwyane Wade both get a mention.

Kanye West is another notable artist to use the NBA icon as a reference in his music. In "Devil In A New Dress" West refers to himself as the "LeBron James of rhyme."

While is a huge Toronto Raptors fan, Drake has also showed love to LeBron in his music over the years. During his song "Nonstop," he talks about going from 6 to 23. This is a reference to LeBron's change in jersey number from the Miami Heat to Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drake's connection to LeBron doesn't end there. Along with shouting out the superstar forward, he's also named dropped his business partner, Maverick Carter. This came in the song "Sandra's Rose."

Drake is a huge basketball fan, so most of the sports references in his songs are about NBA players. He's come up with lyrics for Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and many others. Drake even wrote an entire song for Lou Williams titled "6 Man."

