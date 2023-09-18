'I f**king found it': 3x 6th Man of the Year reveals how Kobe Bryant used defensive IQ to shut down Steph Curry

Apart from being a great scorer, Kobe Bryant was a relentless defender, and Lou Williams recalled one time the late NBA legend outplayed Steph Curry in one-on-one play.

According to Williams, Bryant decided to try his luck in guarding Curry, who was starting to heat up when the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors faced off.

Williams said in a 2022 interview on the Knuckleheads podcast,

"This was when Steph was starting to catch fire and he was starting to turn into 'The Chef'."

He then recalled Bryant telling him he already knew how to stop Curry. Williams further said,

"He came in, and he said, 'I f****** found it. He doesn't like people standing on the side of him. He can shoot with you in front of him. He can shoot with you behind him, but on his side, he doesn't like that. I'mma guarding him in the second half and shut him down again.'"

True enough, Bryant's defensive adjustment to defend Curry at his side worked, and Williams, who doubted Bryant's tactic at first, was amazed.

The former three-time Sixth Man of the Year further said,

"After that, I was a believer. Everything that I've heard about Kobe Bryant is true."

When Kobe Bryant outplayed Steph Curry

Lou Williams did not tell which Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game he was pertaining to. However, it was perceived that Lou Williams was referring to the final time Kobe Bryant played Steph Curry.

On March 6, 2016, the Lakers played the Warriors one last time at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, then known by its more flamboyant former name Staples Center.

While Curry, who had 18 points, outscored Bryant, who made 12, in the game, Curry was actually held to 6-of-20 shooting including a 1-for-10 clip from long range.

ESPN Stats and Info said that the Lakers' win then was the biggest upset in NBA history based on the difference in their winning percentages entering the game. All it took was one huge defensive adjustment of Kobe Bryant on Steph Curry to help make it happen.