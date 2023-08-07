“I feel like there's no regret there” – Steph Curry dishes subtle response to Draymond Green & Jordan Poole altercation

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry offered a subtle response to the physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole and how it affected the team. While on a podcast from The Ringer “Real Ones” hosted by Raja Bell and Logan Murdock, Curry shed some light on how the team handled the incident.

“I feel like there’s no regret there,” Curry said. “It’s just a matter of an unfortunate situation everyone was put in.”

How did the Warriors respond internally according to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry said the team tried as much as possible to restitch the bonds that were broken by the punch from Green. Curry was asked if the team could have done something different after the punch.

“Honestly, I don't know,” Curry said. “I can't even tell you how many conversations we had. In training camp when the incident happened to the beginning of the season, when you're trying to make sure everybody's on the same page in terms of expectations on a daily basis of how you deal with personal relationships. How you try to be professional when it comes to the job that we're all here to do, dealing with some of the uncomfortable nature of the remnants of that situation."

Curry did not reveal all the details. He did not say which side the team took after the incident. Although, it seems Green came out favorably as he got a huge contract and Poole was sent away in exchange for Chris Paul.

Curry did not look back and think of changing the way things were handled. Green was not suspended by the team after the incident and was given no punishment for his punch.

“Cause we always talked about it between JP and Draymond, being able to try to rectify the situation, have the necessary conversations,” Curry said. “From a coach, front office standpoint, I'm sure you could argue about should there have been a suspension or not.”

Steph Curry and the Warriors will try to run it back with their main core this season. Green, Curry and Klay Thompson will be joined by Paul as the group of older veterans make one last run at another title.

