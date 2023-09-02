“I got love for you bro”: Stephen A. Smith's emotional revelation behind recruiting Shannon Sharpe to First Take

Stephen A. Smith has said that he actively desired Shannon Sharpe's presence on "First Take," acknowledging the former NFL star's esteemed standing within the sports media realm.

In an appearance on Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Smith expressed his concern for Sharpe's reputation, emphasizing that he didn't want any unwarranted speculation about his character, given the significant contributions he has made.

"I wanted the world to know you were wanted," Smith told Sharpe. "I didn't want you to be in a situation where the sports world looked at you and said 'What did he do? He must have done something.'"

Smith said he was determined to ensure that Sharpe's standing in the media industry remained unblemished and didn't face any risk of being severed.

“This is a brother that I think has done a lot of good work on television that has helped our community. As a result, it’s incumbent upon me because of the perch I sit on to let them know he’s wanted,” Smith said.

Sharpe recounted that he first crossed paths with Smith in 2014 and highlighted that their relationship has grown significantly closer recently.

“Over the last year and a half, I was going through some things and he was the one guy that was in this business I felt I could talk to. It would stay between us, but he would give me sound advice,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe and Fox Sports reached a buyout that resulted in his departure from the morning show "Undisputed," where he co-hosted with Skip Bayless. Sharpe had a strained rapport with Bayless that extended beyond their traditional sports talk banter.

Smith mentioned that he stood by Sharpe during this challenging period.

"I was blessed and fortunate enough to have connections and do what I do to overcome it. I didn't know that this brother does. So let me let the world know he has me," Smith said.

The revamped "Undisputed" program, which made its return to the airwaves on Aug. 28, now includes Bayless alongside new hosts Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin, and Keyshawn Johnson.

"We are brothers": Stephen A. Smith on his bond with Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe is scheduled to join forces with Stephen A. Smith on "First Take," starting next Monday. However, Smith reassured that even though he and Sharpe may have differing opinions, their bond as brothers will remain unbreakable.

“We are going to disagree. But, at the end of the day, we are brothers and we are going to sit up there and do what we can to make our product shine,” Smith said.

