"I know Drake is in hell": NBA fans pity $250 million pop star as TNT plays Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss 

NBA fans quickly noticed that TNT played Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" during Game 2 of the 2024 Western Conference semifinals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets. This comes on the back of the beef between the "Humble" star and pop sensation Drake, who dissed each other with their respective tracks Friday last week.

The diss tracks on each other had barbs and accusations flung in copious doses. Now, the Turner Network finds themselves in the middle of the buzz after playing Lamar's track on national television.

One fan felt for Drake, saying the $250 million rapper would be in dire straits had he tuned in to watch the playoffs only to see Kendrick Lamar's song being used for the game snippets:

"i know drake is in hell watching the NBA playoffs and hearing “not like us” play on the broadcast"

And more reactions flowed fast on X/Twitter. One of the fans, @BB_Bundy wrote:

"TNT playing a certified banger. They also know Kendrick won the battle."

This was followed by a comment from @clawWRLD saying:

"Even TNT knows Kendrick the Goat"

@kyrieshub was all praise for the network for playing Kendrick Lamar:

"This is why TNT is the greatest sports channel"

@LJSZN said:

"Yeh Drake lost"

Anthony Edwards had some attention there as well as @Qwasiclement replied:

"GOAT things when Ant is playing"

As the beef between the rappers continues, the Timberwolves looked to get a 2-0 lead in the series against the Nuggets. Minnesota won Game 1 and blew out Denver in Game 2 with a 106-80 win.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards scored 27 points each in the win, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid added 14 points apiece as well.

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic has 16 points and 16 rebounds while Aaron Gordon had 20 points in the losing effort.

Game 3 is set to take place on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis.