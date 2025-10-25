  • home icon
  "I Like That Kind of Energy": Kevin Durant Makes Major Statement as Rockets Tenure Starts With 2 Straight Losses

"I Like That Kind of Energy": Kevin Durant Makes Major Statement as Rockets Tenure Starts With 2 Straight Losses

By Mervin LR
Modified Oct 25, 2025 11:50 GMT
"I Like That Kind of Energy": Kevin Durant Makes Major Statement as Rockets Tenure Starts With 2 Straight Losses

It’s safe to say Kevin Durant has had a difficult start to life with the Houston Rockets. Durant joined H-Town in a blockbuster offseason trade, and expectations were high that the 15-time NBA All-Star would be key in leading the franchise to success.

Unfortunately, things have not gone quite as many would've expected. The Rockets remain winless in the new campaign after a 115-111 defeat to the Detroit Pistons. They lost 125-124 in a close encounter with the defending champions, the OKC Thunder, in the season opener.

Fans are understandably worried about how this might set the tone for a season where the playoffs are the goal, but Durant is determined to turn things around. And he did not mince his words in his postgame assessment of his team’s 0-2 start to the season.

“Coaching staff is pissed off, players are pissed off,” he said. “We want a better outcome, and it’s early, too. So for us to feel that way, I like that kind of energy.”

Durant paced the game with a game-high 37 points, three rebounds, and one assist on 9-of-18 shooting, while going 16-of-18 from the free-throw line.

Despite the defeat, the performance showed plenty of promise, including Kevin Durant’s exciting new offensive partnership with Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.

The Rockets have two days off to figure out a way to close out games before facing Durant's former team, the Brooklyn Nets, on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant’s Home Debut Exposes Rockets’ Flaws

It seems as though improvement on the court will only come with time, as they’re playing without a true point guard and continue to adapt to Ime Udoka’s style of play.

Fred VanVleet's energy was crucial to the Rockets' success last season, and it is no coincidence that their offense threatened their opponents in the same way it did when they finished as the No. 2 seed.

Kevin Durant's inclusion definitely injected a little bit of creativity and pace into the team's offense, but the lack of a true point guard really showed in the last two games, and their secondary scorer has also been inconsistent, often looking lost and at sea.

So, the need to overcome the fine margins and brutal competition throughout the league is something in the works for the young Rockets team to excel.

