"I'll run thru a brick wall after that"- Lakers fans fired up over JJ Redick’s intense locker room speech after crushing Nuggets

The LA Lakers finally snapped their eight-game losing streak against the Denver Nuggets. It's been a while since the Purple and Gold have defeated the Nuggets. Before Saturday night's win, the last time LA beat Denver was back on December 16, 2022. It took a little over two years for the Lakeshow to overcome the Nuggets.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick was fired up after his team overwhelmingly beat the Nuggets. He was proud of how hard his team played and was happy to see Luka Doncic back in his usual form. Redick then inspired everyone to play the same way they did against Denver for the remainder of the season if they wished to see success.

Fans on social media were hyped up with coach Redick's words and expressed their thoughts. Here's what some fans had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"I'll run thru a brick wall after that."

"WENT FROM DARVIN HAM TO THIS"

Here are other reactions on X:

"JJ got that dawg in him 😤🔥🔥🔥 this is coaching," one tweeted.

"oh my god we went from “go hard on them dudes, salute!” to this. i love JJ as a coach," one said.

"We’re beating Boston in 5," another said.

"Believe in your coach. Game plans are to win," another said.

Lakers vs Nuggets recap: LA snaps losing streak against Denver

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

The LA Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. It was a beautiful sight to witness for LA fans as they finally beat the team they couldn't overcome since 2022. The Purple and Gold have their four starters to thank for coming up with an overwhelming 123-100 victory.

What makes their win impressive is the fact that LA never trailed the entire game. Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura all played their part to maintain their lead.

It was a comeback game for the Slovenian star as Luka "Magic" was reborn. Doncic carried the team with a double-double performance, adding 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.

"King" James also nearly put up a double-double of his own after adding 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Reaves remained consistent against the Nuggets coming from his 32-point outing against the Portland Trail Blazers last Thursday. AR put up 23 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

As for Hachimura, he was in good shooting form for the Lakers on Saturday. He scored 21 points and dished four assists. Overall, it was a good team effort by the Purple and Gold as they defeated arguably their biggest rival in recent memory.

