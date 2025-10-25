"I love LeBron": YesJulz Urges 'GOAT' LeBron James to Leave Lakers for $5,700,000,000 franchise With Heartfelt Shoutout 

Julieanna Marie Goddard, popularly known as YesJulz, recently opened up about her admiration for LeBron James. During her appearance on social media personality N3on’s live stream, the Miami resident shared that she would love to see James leave the LA Lakers and return to the Heat, the $5,700,000,000 valued franchise, for a second stint.While answering a series of fan questions on the stream, one viewer asked her thoughts about LeBron James.“I wish he (LeBron) was still on the Heat, yes. Very much so. We need him back in Miami,” YesJulz answered. “I love LeBron, he’s the best basketball player.”N3on, clearly a big LeBron fan himself, agreed with her and decided to take the conversation further. He brought up the age-old GOAT debate, asking YesJulz who she preferred between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.YesJulz didn’t hesitate to choose LeBron. Instead of focusing on his stats or achievements on the court, she spoke about how much she admires him for what he’s done beyond basketball.“LeBron,” YesJulz responded. “He gives back to the community, did it all with his friends, he’s like building media networks, he’s changing lives.”Many Miami fans share YesJulz’s wish to see LeBron James back in South Florida. For now, though, he remains with the Lakers as he begins his eighth straight season in LA. However, he hasn’t stepped on the court this year, missing the preseason and the start of the regular season while recovering from sciatica on his right side.YesJulz shot down rumors regarding affair with LeBron James There’s been ongoing talk about a possible affair between YesJulz and LeBron James. The rumors first started when James was with the Miami Heat, around the time YesJulz was organizing big events in the city.Even though YesJulz has repeatedly denied these claims, conversations about it often resurface, especially when influential figures like DJ Akademiks weigh in on the topic.Earlier in the 2024–2025 season, the chatter picked up again because of one of YesJulz’s social media posts. She retweeted a clip of LeBron’s windmill dunk from a January 7 game against the Dallas Mavericks with the caption, “😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨.”When fans accused her of fueling the rumors, YesJulz clapped back by claiming that LeBron was merely her favorite basketball player.&quot;You really think I give af about ya’lls baseless rumors? Bron is my fav player and the I will always celebrate his wins!&quot; she replied.Neither LBJ nor his wife, Savannah, has ever addressed this subject publicly. They have chosen not to release any statements or give attention to the long-standing rumor.