"I'm not going to sit here and act like I was thrilled. I'm a competitor" - Draymond Green reflects on Steve Kerr subbing him out in key moments in Game 4

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been making headlines in the NBA Finals for all the wrong reasons. After a disappointing Game 3, the three-time champ did not perform well in Game 4 either.

With the series on the line, coach Steve Kerr needed to make some big decisions. However, he made a surprising choice when he decided to bench Draymond Green with seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

This proved to be the turning point of the game.

Green, who has been a part of their last three championship teams, is a key figure in the Golden State Warriors locker room. However, he has not been able to have a great impact against the Boston Celtics, which is what forced Kerr to make the decision.

Speaking about how he felt upon being taken out of the game at a crucial point, he said:

"Definitely never thrilled to come out of the game with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter in a must win game. I'm not going to sit here and act like I was thrilled. I'm a competitor, but at the end of the day, if that's what coach decides you roll with it.

"You know I had to keep my head in the game whenever I went back in try to make some plays, so that was just my mindset."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Draymond wasn't thrilled to sit late in the game, but rolled with Steve Kerr's decision Draymond wasn't thrilled to sit late in the game, but rolled with Steve Kerr's decision https://t.co/uBHS48KEhM

Draymond Green was brought back into the game later on in the fourth quarter, and he did look a lot better. The four-time All-Star ended up scoring two points while recording nine rebounds and eight assists.

Going into Game 5, things are expected to get tougher for the Warriors. The Celtics have not lost back-to-back games and are known to bounce back strong. If the Dubs are to grab another win at home, they will need to be at their best.

Steph Curry has been firing on all cylinders. However, if they are to succeed, veterans Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will also have to show up.

Should the Golden State Warriors lessen the minutes for Draymond Green in the upcoming games?

2022 NBA Finals - Game 4

Draymond Green had a terrific regular season, where he made the All-Star team and All-Defensive second team. He was going to be vital for the Warriors in the finals against the Celtics because of his defensive capabilities.

However, Green has not had a great impact on the team's performances.

Hater Central @TheHateCentral



2 Points

1-7 FG

3 Fouls

0% 3PT



HIM. Draymond Green tonight:2 Points1-7 FG3 Fouls0% 3PTHIM. Draymond Green tonight:2 Points1-7 FG3 Fouls0% 3PTHIM. 🔥 https://t.co/7jA9qORbiH

Statistically, Green has scored only 17 points in four games. His game has never been about the box-score, but he has not been able to make his presence felt on either end.

Steve Kerr's decision to bench Green for an important stretch in the fourth quarter worked out well for the Dubs. If the game demands the same to be done again, there is no doubt that Kerr will go ahead and do that.

Playing Kevon Looney has been a lot more effective for the Warriors. With him playing at the five, the offense has looked a lot better.

NBA History @NBAHistory #NBA75 Draymond Green is now the 9th player in NBA History to eclipse 200 assists in the #NBAFinals Draymond Green is now the 9th player in NBA History to eclipse 200 assists in the #NBAFinals! #NBA75 https://t.co/4KMbDgKLfR

Along with his good work on the board, Looney is also developing into a great scorer around the rim. Steve Kerr has expressed a desire to increase his minutes in the upcoming games.

NBA @NBA



Draymond Green on the "As a team, you kinda do all you can to free him up"Draymond Green on the @warriors playing with "force" to open up the floor for Steph Curry. "As a team, you kinda do all you can to free him up"Draymond Green on the @warriors playing with "force" to open up the floor for Steph Curry. https://t.co/4986KuKMbQ

Draymond Green is a franchise legend, and there is no doubt that he has been pivotal in their runs to six finals in eight years. He is Kerr's trump card, but with him not firing, it would be ideal if they give a few of his minutes to Looney.

