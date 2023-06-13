“I’m jumping on the Titanic” – Charles Barkley’s zesty take on his new risky career move

Charles Barkley has been a hit in the sports broadcasting world, and soon he'll be taking his talents to the world of politics. In the fall, the NBA legend will be co-hosting a weekly show on CNN alongside lontime reporter Gayle King.

While Charles Barkley is excited for this opportunity, others around him don't feel the same way. During a recent interview, he opened up on some of the comments he's received since the news broke of him joining CNN. People have told him that he's hopping on to a sinking ship.

“Apparently, with this new talk show, I’m jumping on the Titanic."

“Everybody keeps saying ‘abort, abort.’ No, no. I am looking forward to it. Gayle is awesome.”

Barkley clearly doesn't share the same view as those around him and is excited to take on this new role. For those looking to tun into the program once it's live, it is title "King Charles" and is expected to air on Wednesdays.

Charles Barkley opens up on taking opportunity with CNN

As most NBA fans know, Charles Barkley has never been afraid to say what's on his mind. Wether it was during his playing days or on TV with Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the "Inside the NBA" crew. Knowing this, he'll likely be bringing that same mentality to his new role with CNN.

When Barkley first accepted the deal, he was clear about what he wants from the program. He will be doing everything in his power to make sure that they stay away from clickbait.

“All I want is people, even if I disagree with them, to be honest with me. I don’t want them saying things to get clickbait. That is one of the things that is what drives me crazy about people in our profession right now.”

Gayle King is also coming into this with the right frame of mind. Her main goal is to have good conversation with the Phoenix Suns legend even if they differ in opinions.

“I just think we need to figure out a way to have a good conversation without tearing each other down.”

