"I don't need any media attention or any attention at all" - Nikola Jokic on being called the most disrespected reigning MVP by Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone described Nikola Jokic as one of the most disrespected reigning MVPs in the history of the NBA. Jokic is having another great season, but he's not receiving a lot of attention from the media.

In an interview after the Nuggets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Jokic was asked about his head coach's comments about him. "The Joker" mentioned that he likes being debated on, but he does not really care about getting the attention. Jokic said:

"I like it. If they don't respect me, I like it. If they respect me, I like it. I don't need any media attention or any attention at all. I'm just gonna go out there and play the game. If I'm up there, good. If I'm not, good either way."

Joel Rush @JoelRushNBA "If they don't respect me, I like it, if they respect me, I like it."



-Nikola Jokic postgame on where he stands about not getting respect.



Also, on Michael Malone saying he's not sexy:



"I like it. He's not lying." "If they don't respect me, I like it, if they respect me, I like it."-Nikola Jokic postgame on where he stands about not getting respect.Also, on Michael Malone saying he's not sexy:"I like it. He's not lying." https://t.co/dGzRoqQyXn

Nikola Jokic became the first player in Denver Nuggets history to win the MVP last season. Jokic was also just the sixth international and third European player to win the award. He averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists last season, leading the Nuggets to a 47-25 record.

Jokic is carrying the Nuggets to playoff contention this season since they are without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. due to injuries. The reigning MVP is averaging 25.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He also has a 32.1 PER, which is the highest in the history of the NBA.

Nikola Jokic lead Denver Nuggets to easy win over Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets welcomed the Portland Trail Blazers to the Pepsi Center on Thursday. It was the first game of a six-game homestand and the Nuggets took full control of the game from start to finish to get a dominating 140-108 victory over the Blazers.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Will Barton, who suffered a neck strain in the third quarter, finished the game with 21 points. Jeff Green was dunking on people in the first half, scoring 19 points with five boards and three assists.

Nikola Jokic did not play in the fourth quarter as the bench players took over in the fourth quarter. Facundo Campazzo had 18 points and 12 assists, while rookies Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji each had 17 and 16 points, respectively. The win improved the Nuggets' record to 21-19, welcoming the LA Lakers on Saturday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the Blazers were very short-handed against the Nuggets. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were both out, as well as Anfernee Simons and Larry Nance Jr. Ben McLemore was the team's top scorer for the game, finishing with 18 points.

Edited by Arnav