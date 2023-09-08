"I don't regret none of it" - Carmelo Anthony reflects on being indispensable part of team in USA basketball history

Carmelo Anthony is regarded as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. His offensive package was filled with all sorts of moves and shotmaking abilities that he was able to translate well on an international stage.

During his time playing for Team USA, Anthony has won the following medals:

Three Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016)

One Olympic bronze medal (2004)

One FIBA Basketball World Cup bronze medal (2006)

One FIBA AmeriCup bronze medal (2007)

Looking back, the NBA legend does not regret the time he spent playing for his country, as per @usabasketball on the X platform.

"I've been part of Team USA since '02," Anthony said. "You see so much, so many things going on, so many experiences, so many teammates. But to win, it's worth it. I feel like I've been Team USA longer than anybody in USA history, but it was worth it, the losses were worth it and the experiences were worth it. I don't regret none of it."

The interview was done during one of Team USA's practices as the ten-time NBA All-Star showed his support for the current roster of players.

The last time Anthony played for USA basketball was in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Carmelo Anthony's best performances for Team USA

During the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, Anthony averaged 11.5 points per game (42.2% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range) and 4.3 rebounds. He contributed 21 points (3-of-14 shooting, including 2-of-8 from 3-point range) against Argentina and critical 13 points (5-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range) in the team's gold medal matchup against Spain.

Meanwhile, in the 2012 Olympics in London, England. he averaged 16.3 ppg (53.5% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range) and 4.8 rpg. He had an incredible showing against Nigeria when he dropped 37 points (13-of-16 shooting, including 10-of-12 shooting from 3-point range) and four rebounds.

Additionally, he followed up his 37-point performance with 20 points (7-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range) and three rebounds against Lithuania. Prior to the team's championship game against Argentina, Anthony put up 18 points (7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range).

In the 2016 Olympics, the former NBA player averaged 12.1 ppg (39.3% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range) and 5.3 rpg. Against Australia, Anthony put up 31 points (11-of-21 shooting, including 9-of-15 shooting from 3-point range) and eight rebounds.

Against Venezuela, Carmelo Anthony dropped 14 points (5-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range) and three rebounds.