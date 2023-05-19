"I could see him walk away"- Golden State Warriors insider says Bob Myers could really leave despite being offered huge amounts of money

The Golden State Warriors have not confirmed or denied reports regarding Bob Myers’ contract status with the Bay Area team. Myers has been with the Dubs since 2011 and became their general manager in 2012.

Monte Poole, a Warriors insider had this to say on the “95.7 The Game:”

"It [Leaving] wouldn't be because the money's not right. The job is all-consuming and he has to deal with Joe Lacob, who's a very very very very ambitious CEO. ... I could see him walk away and not do anything for a year."

"It wouldn't be because the money's not right. The job is all-consuming and he has to deal with Joe Lacob, who's a very very very very ambitious CEO....I could see him walk away and not do anything for a year." @MontePooleNBCS on Bob Myers' possible exit (via @WillardandDibs).

Bob Myers’ contract will expire on June 30. Golden State is expected to have a busy offseason considering possible extensions of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, two of Myers’ draftees.

The Golden State Warriors, after their elimination at the hands of the LA Lakers, repeatedly mentioned that they were not a championship team. Myers will have plenty of things to do to retool the lineup but the impasse in his contract could muddle up the team’s plans.

Bob Myers is the architect of the Warriors’ dynasty. He drafted Green and Thompson and engineered the acquisition of Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant. Steve Kerr, the team’s coach, also came on board when he was already the general manager.

During Kerr’s conference after losing to the Lakers, he emphatically mentioned Myers’ contract talks as the team’s biggest priority. Joe Lacob knows he has a winner and will not hesitate to make him one of the highest-paid executives in the NBA.

Despite the seeming inactivity between the Warriors and Myers, there is reportedly substantial going on behind the scene.

Mark Willard on the same show had this to say:

"Bob Myers has been offered an incredibly lucrative contract by the Golden State Warriors. And, the idea that Bob has made his decision and that Bob is very likely gone, is being wildly overstated."

"Bob Myers has been offered an incredibly lucrative contract by the Golden State Warriors. And, the idea that Bob has made his decision and that Bob is very likely gone, is being wildly overstated." @Mark_T_Willard's sourced report on Bob Myers (via @WillardAndDibs).

Bob Myers and the Golden State Warriors have some significant decisions to make before the season starts

Assuming Bob Myers stays or even decides to leave, the Golden State Warriors will have a ton to deal with. They are reportedly willing to add more years to Draymond Green’s contract via extension or a new deal.

Getting it done, however, will be quite delicate even if Green wants to retire as a Warrior. The former Defensive Player of the Year previously insisted that he deserves a maximum contract. Given his age and Golden State’s mind-boggling luxury tax, that may not be the case.

The Warriors could get it done for a longer term but with less money on the table. Bob Myers, who drafted Green, could be the right person to executive such a move.

Golden State intends to discuss a new multi-year contract with Draymond Green — either via an opt in and extension or a new deal, sources tell The Athletic.

The Bay Area team also has to address the elephant in the room. They have to decide what to do with Jordan Poole. Green and Steve Kerr admitted that the incident between the power forward and “JP” was a big reason why they couldn’t defend their title.

Poole signed a four-year $128 million extension after the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 championship. The first year starts next season where he will earn $28 million. Having Poole and Green on the same lineup for at least one more year will be intriguing at the very least.

Avery Johnson thinks the Warriors should trade Jordan Poole but re-sign Draymond Green



"I don't know if they can survive with those guys being on the same team."

Bob Myers’ job is cut out for him for the Warriors to challenge for the title. If he’s not around, Golden State’s front office will only find the job a little bit tougher.

