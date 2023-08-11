Misinformation on social media has always been rampant, which is what Austin Reaves initially believed regarding Chris Paul's trade to the Warriors.

"That was random," Reaves said. "One of the coaches ... told me. I was like, 'You're probably looking at the wrong ... I think that's ButtCrackSports, that always puts out false stuff."

After landing on the Washington Wizards, when Bradley Beal decided he wanted to take his talents to Phoenix, it was believed that Paul would not last in Washington. Sure enough, he didn't.

It was an unexpected trade at the time as many highlighted the Warriors' need for a dependable big man who could take the load of Kevon Looney. At the same time, the team also needed a backup point guard who could initiate offense when Steph Curry got benched.

The Warriors were able to acquire the veteran point guard in exchange for Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick (top 20 protected), and cash considerations.

Warriors general manager on the Chris Paul acquisition

Speaking on the "Dubs Talk" podcast with Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson, Warriors' general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. explains the thought process behind acquiring Chris Paul.

"Yeah, I mean I think honestly in a lot of ways, it was an easy move because I felt like it would make our team better, and it gave us a decent amount of flexibility moving forward. So to me, it wasn't that tough."

"But it's part of the business, and again, to have an opportunity to address some needs and to clear up some financial relief, for me honestly, didn't lose much sleep over that one."

Dunleavy Jr. added that the organization was looking into Chris Paul even before any updates on his move to Washington.

"I mean yeah, it's a lot of money, and we didn't know how we could make it work; and then he got moved to Washington, and it was probably more of a pipe dream."

Chris Paul's acquisition is the solution to the team's past problems of their playmaking coming off the bench. It is also one of the reasons why Draymond Green was put in the second unit to help with the offense.

However, the impact of the acquisition once the regular season begins still needs to be seen.

