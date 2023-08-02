"I think the Cavs knew that": 'LeBron Whisperer' Brian Windhorst believes Donovan Mitchell had no plans of signing extension when he was traded

The Cleveland Cavaliers were among some of the most exciting young teams to watch last season, with Donovan Mitchell leading them. Alongside Mitchell, the Cavs have Darius Garland at the backcourt, while the frontcourt tandem is composed of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

However, since getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the New York Knicks, there have been some discussions going around regarding Donovan Mitchell's long-term plans.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst talked about a recent update regarding Mitchell's situation in Cleveland.

"I don't think under any circumstances he was ever considering extending this season," Windhorst said, "and I think the Cavs knew that when they traded for him.

"I think the pressure point comes a year from now when he's got one year left on his contract."

Windhorst, who has been referred to as the "LeBron Whisperer," has had a close relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers organization.

This relationship stems from his time as a beat writer in Cleveland during LeBron James' early years in the league. Coming from the same high school in St Vincent. – St. Mary High School in Akron.

Despite being able to gather information from LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, that hasn't translated as much ever since James went to Los Angeles.

The fact remains that Windhorst has maintained in touch with the Cavaliers organization over the years, despite joining ESPN in 2010.

It makes this piece of information from Brian Windhorst all the more intriguing because of its implications for both parties.

During the 2022 free agency, the Utah Jazz acquired Colin Sexton Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027, and 2029, and two pick swaps in 2026 and 2028 in exchange for Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Interestingly enough, there were discussions circulating around that other teams were in the conversation prior to the deal going through. The New York Knicks, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Washington Wizards were among the teams looking to acquire the all-star shooting guard.

Donovan Mitchell's contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell's five-year contract with the Utah Jazz moved over to the Cleveland Cavaliers when he was acquired by the team during the 2022 free agency. His contract amounts to $163,000,300 with an average value of $35,859,950.

After finishing his first season in Cleveland, Mitchell is still available for two years with a player option before free agency comes into the discussion.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, he previously talked with Brian Windhorst on ESPN's "The Hoop Collective," regarding Cleveland's long-term plans with Mitchell.

"I think it's more likely that they lose in the first round than win two rounds," Bontemps said, "and in that scenario, I don't really see any world where Donovan Mitchell wants to stay there after next season."

From Bontemps' perspective, he has a similar point of view on Mitchell's situation in Cleveland as Brian Windhorst.

After the team's disappointing loss in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, there remains a number of question marks on the team's depth. Another concern for the team is if Garland and Mitchell are enough to get the job done.

