"I thought Knicks in 4?" - Cleveland Cavaliers fans humiliate the Knicks after Darius Garland put on a show in Game 2 to level the series

The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the New York Knicks 107-90 in Game 2 to even their first-round series at one game apiece. Darius Garland's blistering 26-point first-half explosion led the way for the Cavs.

Cavaliers fans quickly made noise on Twitter after the win:

"I thought Knicks in 4?"

Darius Garland set the tone for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first 24 minutes of the game. He dropped 15 of his 26 first-half points in the second quarter, helping Cleveland outscore New York 34-17.

The former All-Star wanted to make up for his lackluster Game 1 performance, where he only finished with 17 points in 43 minutes. He didn't even score a single field goal in the fourth quarter on that occasion.

Donovan Mitchell, who starred in the series opener, urged Darius Garland to be more aggressive with his shots. An aggressive "DG" was a boost the Cleveland Cavaliers needed to tie the series as they head to New York.

Leading into Game 2, Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff emphasized his team's need to be aggressive. Garland responded to the call with several gutsy plays, including a dunk attempt over 7-foot Knicks backup center Isaiah Hartenstein.

Bedlam erupted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after "DG's" fearless rim attack. Cleveland's bench stood up to cheer the point guard while Mitchell kept egging the crowd on.

The Knicks repeatedly tried to stage a rally, but the Cavs just had an answer every time New York tried to close the gap.

Jarrett Allen's hard foul on Julius Randle late in the game, which infuriated the Knicks' All-Star forward, will set the tone for Game 3. Expect another fiesty encounter as both teams try to grab a crucial 2-1 series lead.

The Cleveland Cavaliers won the battle of the boards and grabbed the win

The Cleveland Cavaliers answered the challenge by outrebounding the New York Knicks in Game 2.

The story that dominated Game 1 was how the New York Knicks manhandled the Cleveland Cavaliers on the boards. New York's relentless jostling in the paint gave them 51 rebounds to Cleveland's 38.

The Knicks also had 17 offensive rebounds, the last of which from Julius Randle led to Quentin Grimes' two crucial free throws.

In four regular-season games and Game 1, the Knicks have overwhelmed the Cavaliers in rebounding. On Tuesday night, Cleveland turned the tables on New York with a 43-36 rebounding edge.

The Knicks still had more offensive rebounds (13) but the Cavs weren't too far behind (11). Without giving up too many extra possessions to New York, Cleveland nearly ran them off the court.

Darius Garland starred with his scorching hot scoring, but the battle in the paint was crucial. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley combined for 23 rebounds. Allen, in particular, caused the Knicks tons of trouble by grabbing six offensive rebounds.

Credit also has to be given to backup shooting guard Caris LeVert, who made timely baskets throughout the game. He finished with 24 points, which was highlighted by 4-for-9 shooting from deep.

Game 3 can't come soon enough for fans of both teams.

