"I trust in Jeanie" - Snoop Dogg shows faith in Lakers' $700 million worth owner to revive rocky LeBron James era 

Snoop Dogg believes Lakers' owner Jeanie Buss can turn the team's fortunes around in the streaky LeBron James era. The Lakers won a championship in James' second season with the team, but the other seasons haven't been remotely close to being a success per the historic franchise's standards.

The Lakers didn't qualify for the playoffs in two seasons with James, endured two first-round exits and a conference finals finish apart from 2020's success. The Lakers have also had to qualify for the playoffs via the play-in tournament thrice since 2021. While the Lakers faithful have frequently blamed the $700 million owner for the team's dysfunction, Snoop Dogg thinks otherwise.

While discussing the Lakers' prospects after the 2024 playoffs first-round exit vs. Denver and Darvin Ham's firing on Stephen A. Smith's podcast, Snoop Dogg said:

"Don't think it was his [Ham's] fault. But at the same time ... I trust in Jeanie [Buss], I know she does what's best for the organization. At the end of the day, that's what the results gotta be.

"We're used to winning championships. We're not used to being knocked out in the first round, barely getting in the playoffs."

(Snoop Dogg discusses Jeanie Buss and the Lakers at the 2:33 minute mark.)

Darvin Ham's firing is deemed a move in the right direction. While Ham did achieve a conference finals run and an NBA In-Season Tournament win, he wasn't the right fit to lead LA. As a young head coach only in his second season, Ham often made too many in-game mistakes and struggled with rotations, leading to him losing the locker room.

Snoop Dogg gives LeBron James his flowers for carrying Lakers amid rough stretch

The LA Lakers acquired LeBron James in 2018 in hopes of returning to the mountaintop after eight years of mediocrity. Kobe Bryant's final few seasons didn't turn out as expected because of injuries. His retirement forced the Lakers into a rebuild, which lasted two years, as LA got its next big star in LeBron.

The first year was difficult, with James, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo getting injured at various junctures, hindering the team's shot at a playoff appearance. However, a year later, LeBron played a crucial role in recruiting Anthony Davis and the duo led the Lakers to their record 17th NBA title in their debut season.

Snoop Dogg reflected on James' tenure and credited the four-time MVP for making the Lakers relevant again, saying:

"In the beginning, it was tough because it was like we want a championship right now. And it didn't happen right now, and when it did happen, they tried to put an asterisk on it ... So we won that championship and naturally, we want more.

"So he [LeBron] gives us the [scoring] title that he takes from Kareem ... Then he gives us the little In-Season title, we can live with that, we're taking all that s**t."

The Lakers were seemingly headed nowhere when LeBron James arrived, so his presence has impacted the franchise's fortunes, albeit with only one championship. However, James, at 39, isn't the same force and needs more help, especially with the younger teams taking over.

The Lakers' window will remain open with James and Davis, but that will depend on their supporting cast, the coaching, and the organization to ensure that happens. They were spot on with their decisions in the 2019-20 season, so the blue chip for a successful title run is already there for Jeanie Buss and Co.