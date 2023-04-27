"I will never go overseas again" - Brittney Griner's candid response at presser as the 8x All-Star returns to the WNBA

Eight-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow when her luggage was discovered to contain vape cartridges with marijuana-concentrated hashish oil.

After being detained for 10 months, WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was released on December 8 from her 10-year sentence. United States president Joe Biden negotiated with Russian president Vladimir Putin that involved a one-for-one prisoner swap with Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer.

In a press conference held by the Phoenix Mercury, Brittney Griner addressed the media about her plans to play on the international stage.

"I can say for me, I’m never going overseas to play again unless I’m representing my country at the Olympics," Griner said. "If I make that (US) team, that would be the only time I’ll leave the US soil and that’s just to represent the USA. The whole reason a lot of us go over is the pay gap."

32-year old Griner, who is the mother of twins Ava and Solei, shed light on her hesitancy to play overseas with what she went through after 10 months in Moscow. Regarding playing internationally, Brittney Griner discussed the current situation with WNBA players and the pay gap.

"A lot of us go over there to make an income, to support out families, to support ourselves," Griner said. "So I don’t knock any player that wants to go overseas and make a little bit extra money. But I’m hoping that our league continues to grow and with as many people in here now covering this I hope you continue to cover our league and bring exposure to us.”

With Griner slowly settling down and working her way back into playing with the Phoenix Mercury as she signed a one-year deal back in February. Brittney's last game was in 2021 as they headed to the finals against the Chicago Sky, and ending as a runner-up.

Brittney Griner's WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury as the first overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft.

She currently has one of the most impressive WNBA careers on her resume with a championship back in 2014 and was included in the All-WNBA First Team and Second Team three times. Brittney was part of the All-Defensive First Team and the All-Defensive Second Team on three occasions each.

Griner is also an eight-time All-Star, a two-time scoring champion and an eight-time blocks leader who has won the Defensive Player of the Year Award twice.

With Brittney Griner finally back in the United States on a one-year deal to play for the Phoenix Mercury, the eight-time All-Star is ecstatic to be back.

"I believe in me,” Griner said. “I believe in what I can do. I know if I put my mind to it I can achieve any goal."

