Ice Cube's son comically tweets plans if Bronny and LeBron James land with Celtics after latest mock draft: "Will take a year or 2 off"

Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., shared his plans if the Boston Celtics draft Bronny James and lure LeBron James this offseason. Jackson is a huge LA Lakers fan, like his father, and will take a break from the NBA if the father-son duo wears green.

In a tweet, Jackson reacted to ESPN's latest mock draft with Bronny getting picked by the Celtics at No. 54. He assumed that LeBron, who will be a free agent, would join his son to whichever team drafts him. So he made a promise to take a break from watching basketball if Boston makes it happen.

"If Bronny went to the Celtics. LeBron goes to the Celtics. I will take a year or two off. I'll be fine," Jackson wrote.

Bronny James was back on ESPN's latest mock draft after impressing some scouts at the NBA Draft Combine. Some scouts were turned off by his performance in the first scrimmage, as well as his true height, while others loved his vertical and potential on defense.

ESPN had him at No. 54, which is owned by the Boston Celtics. It's just a mock draft, so a lot of things could happen regarding LeBron James' son. The LA Lakers own the No. 55 pick, but they could always draft up if they feel a team like the Utah Jazz, who has the 32nd pick, wants Bronny.

LeBron will be a free agent, and he has always been open about playing with Bronny. However, Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this month that teaming up with his son is not a priority for the four-time NBA champion.

"The idea of them playing together is not a priority, it's not foremost, at least any longer, in LeBron James' mind," Wojnarowski said.

LeBron James praises Bronny for handling pressure and scrutiny at a young age

On the latest episode of the "Mind the Game" podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron James discussed Bronny's performance at the NBA Draft Combine. James was proud of his son and couldn't fault anything for watching him be successful at such a young age.

"The King" also praised his kid for handling the pressure and scrutiny at such a young age. He even thought that he might have not had the power to handle all of it back then if social media was a thing.

He understands the scrutiny, but he never had any problems with social media until the early 2010s when he joined the Miami Heat.

"I wouldn't be able to handle the scrutiny and all the things that he got going on at his age at his level and with social media.

"Like I didn't have social media to deal with when I came in at 18. I did have a lot of scrutiny, I did have a lot of things that was put on my shoulders, but I didn't have every single day, around-the-clock news," James said.