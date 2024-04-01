Ice Cube's son gets blunt on Drake vs Kendrick Lamar beef after LeBron James' 'Like That' rap goes viral

Throughout his NBA career, LeBron James' fandom of hip-hop has been well documented. A recent video of him singing pre-game led to one celebrity weighing in on one of the biggest feuds in the music world right now.

As the LA Lakers were warming up for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron was seeing rapping along to Kendrick Lamar. At the moment, the California based artist is feuding with known NBA superfan Drake.

After seeing this clip, Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. had to share his thoughts. He feels Drake has no choice but to respond to Kendrick now that LeBron James is singing his songs.

LeBron would go on to have a big outing against the Nets on Sunday. The 20-time All-Star erupted for 40 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Thanks to his dominant outing, the Lakers beat Brooklyn 116-104.

Every game is important for LA in the final stretch of the regular season. Currently ninth in the standings, LeBron and Co. are trying to climb a few spots and avoid the play-in tournament.

Drake and LeBron James have a history of friendship

The reason why O'Shea Jackson said Drake has to respond to Kendrick Lamar now is because of who was singing the song. Over the years, the Toronto Raptors superfan and LeBron James have been good friends.

As two of the biggest names in their industry, the two have built a good relationship. Drake is regularly at games courtside, while LeBron is always supporting his music, but that seems to have taken a turn with him singing along to a diss track.

Early in his career, Drake based a whole music video around LeBron James. His song "Forever" has multiple clips of the LA Lakers forward from when he was in high school.

At a concert a few years ago, Drake also brought up LeBron while performing hit song "Sicko Mode" with Travis Scott.

LeBron has turned the favor with his fair share of moments with Drake as well, one of the funniest being during an All-Star game.

Comedian Kevin Hart was among the many celebrities sitting courtside for the event. While LeBron was running down the court, he stole Hart's drink from him and proceeded to hand deliver it to Drake.

Considering the relationship the two have built over the years, many fans are calling for Drake to respond to Kendrick. LeBron has been loyal to his friend in his music industry for years, but that no longer seems to be the case. Only time will tell if LeBron's viral clip lights a fire under Drake.