“If Giannis had any shame”: NBA fans bring out pitchforks after Bucks superstar’s sub-par 35% night

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled mightily with his shot during the Bucks’ 119-116 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Following his poor performance, NBA fans made sure to let the two-time MVP hear about it.

Antetokounmpo finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals. However, despite his well-rounded stat line, he shot just 35.0% (7-for-20), including missing all three of his 3-point attempts. He also shot just 70.0% (7-for-10) at the free-throw line.

The poor shooting marked a trend for the superstar forward, as he has shot below 50.0% in nine of his last 11 games against the Celtics.

After the game, many fans blamed Milwaukee’s loss on Antetokounmpo’s poor offensive play:

“If Giannis had any shame, we'd be celebrating right now,” one fan said.

“For a run and dunk man who’s the size of the hoop, that’s awful. Bro was averaging 41 [points] a game, then comes to Boston and gets owned, but that’s usual business,” another fan said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Antetokounmpo’s offensive struggles against the Celtics:

Celtics snap Bucks’ 5-game winning streak

NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown

Milwaukee was riding high on a five-game winning streak entering Wednesday. However, the Bucks never led against the Celtics, trailing by as many as 21 points before mounting a comeback and ultimately falling short.

Boston was led by star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who combined for 49 points. Meanwhile, Milwaukee was led by veteran center Brook Lopez and superstar point guard Damian Lillard, who combined for 55 points amid Antetokounmpo’s struggles.

However, the Celtics had a much more well-balanced offensive attack. Boston had seven players finish in double-digit scoring, while Milwaukee only had four.

The loss drops the Bucks (10-5) into a four-way tie for second in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Celtics (12-3) remain in first.

Boston next plays the Orlando Magic (10-5) on the road on Friday.

Milwaukee next plays the Washington Wizards (2-12) at home on Friday.

