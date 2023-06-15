Create

"If he means back in prison, sure"- NBA fans react to Miles Bridges announcing that he will return to the court soon

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified Jun 15, 2023 03:45 GMT
Charlotte Hornets v Toronto Raptors
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges

After a lengthy NBA hiatus, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is already looking forward to his potential return next season. Bridges sat out the entire 2022-23 season after failing to secure a contract in free agency due to a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children.

Subsequently, on April 14, he was suspended by the NBA for 30 games, with the league considering 20 games of his suspension already served. This means that Bridges will only have to serve a 10-game suspension at the beginning of the 2023-24 season if he signs with a team this summer.

It appears that the Hornets star is feeling confident that he will be back on the court soon. On Wednesday, Bridges sent out a tweet with emojis that read “back soon:”

Miles Bridges announces that he will be back soon https://t.co/wdle53wWsz

It was a simple tweet without any context provided. However, it still led to some entertaining reactions from fans on Twitter.

“If he means back in prison, sure,” one fan said.
@TheNBACentral If he means back in prison sure
“Yeah, in Shanghai,” another said.
@TheNBACentral Yeah in Shanghai

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Miles Bridges’ tweet:

@TheNBACentral In jail? Protect your queens 😂😂
@TheNBACentral https://t.co/OaHYNCGqJd
@TheNBACentral Hornets probably make the playoffs next year. LameloBrandon MillerBridges PJ Washington Mark Williams
@TheNBACentral why? he hits people
@TheNBACentral Miles Bridges and Ja Morant at the basketball exhibition matches at Alcatraz https://t.co/gAqyPHqKkt
@TheNBACentral Back in jail ofc https://t.co/c3X31tHykL
@TheNBACentral Jordan haters: “Michael Jordan wouldn’t survive in the social media age” NBA basketball players in the social media age: https://t.co/MZ2ZSMmeQF
@TheNBACentral Bro beat a woman and got 20 games but ja’s about to get the book thrown at him https://t.co/5O5L6kREmK
@TheNBACentral Miles and Ja teaming up
@TheNBACentral Miles first game back even though they gon lose by 40 https://t.co/DiJIcJXZ53
@TheNBACentral Trade for Ja and Charlotte can host the inmates vs prison guard game
@TheNBACentral Ja shouldn’t get anywhere near 30 games if that’s all miles bridges got ja should get like 10 at max
@TheNBACentral Basketball career or rap career?

Adam Silver on Miles Bridges’ suspension

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
NBA commissioner Adam Silver

Following the news of Miles Bridges’ suspension, Adam Silver sat down for an interview with The Associated Press, where he spoke about the decision. Silver said that the NBA opted to lessen Bridges’ suspension as he already went a full year without pay. He added that he thinks that it is a fair punishment:

“The process was that we worked with his representatives and the players association that he sat out the entire season,” Silver said.
“And so, we felt, on the balance, that because he had sat out an entire season and not been paid for an entire season, that we thought in fairness that would give him partial credit, I think, for having sat out that season.”

Meanwhile, NBA president of social responsibility and player programs, Kathy Behrens said that Bridges’ punishment was still historically significant:

“It's still the most significant punishment we've wielded for a domestic violence case,” Behrens said.

Behrens added that Bridges has begun doing the work he needs to do to prove he is reformed and ready to return to the court:

“He has begun a pretty robust series of court-mandated counseling sessions, so I think he's certainly doing, in regard to that, the work that he needs to do,” Behrens said.

It remains to be seen if Miles Bridges will be on the Charlotte Hornets’ roster to start next season. However, according to a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony last month, the Hornets would like to have him back:

“Bridges sat out the past season and is currently a free agent, but the front office would like to have him back on the roster next year,” Givony reported.
youtube-cover

Bridges averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 1.9 3-pointers per game on 49.1% shooting over 80 games during the 2021-22 season.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

NBA players react to Denver Nuggets beating Miami Heat in Game 5 of NBA Finals! Nikola Jokic FMVP!🔥

Quick Links

Edited by SO
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...