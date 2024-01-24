“Incoming 3-1 choke for Mr.Giannis”: NBA fans sound off on Milwaukee Bucks' gamble on hiring Doc Rivers

After starting the year as an analyst, Doc Rivers is now back to coaching. As news broke of him landing a new job, NBA fans were quick to chime in with their reactions.

In what many considered a shocking turn of events, the Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with coach Adrian Griffin halfway through the season. Not long after they dismissed the rookie coach, reports emerged that Rivers was among one of the top candidates Milwaukee was pursuing.

On Wednesday morning, Doc Rivers officially inked a deal to become the Bucks' new coach. Fans instantly began reacting to the news, bringing up the veteran coach's questionable playoff resume.

Doc Rivers most recently coached for the Philadelphia 76ers, where he racked up over 150 regular season wins in three seasons. He was dismissed last offseason so the team could bring in Nick Nurse.

As Rivers gets ready to enter the coaching ranks again, he finds himself with one of the NBA's top teams. The Bucks currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-13 record. They trail the Boston Celtics by three-and-a-half games for the top spot in the standings.

Doc Rivers was consultant for Milwaukee Bucks before becoming head coach

The most interesting wrinkle of this entire situation is that Doc Rivers was working closely with the Milwaukee Bucks leading up to becoming coach. While reporting on the firing of Adrian Griffin, Shams Charania cited that the longtime coach was brought on as a consultant earlier this year.

"League sources say Doc Rivers, who is an ESPN analyst after getting fired by the Philadelphia 76ers last May, began to serve as an informal consultant to Griffin as the behest of the Bucks."

Expand Tweet

Rivers was working with Griffin as he navigated his first season as a head coach. Now, he is replacing him. Among the many reasons that were mentioned for this firing is that star players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were losing faith on him as a leader. Despite leading Milwaukee to one of the NBA's best records, Griffin sees his tenure end after just half a season.

The decision to bring in Rivers likely stems from his extensive experience. After making a blockbuster deal for Lillard last offseason, the Bucks are looking to contend for championships. Given his success with multiple franchises, Milwaukee clearly felt he was the best choice among the available candidates.

In his 24-year career as a head coach, Rivers has been mediocre in the postseason at best. In 215 playoff games, his record is barely above .500 at 111-104. His most successful run was in 2008, when he led a star-studded Boston Celtics squad to a championship.

