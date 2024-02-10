Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers will look to get back on the win column when they play the New York Knicks on the road Saturday. The Pacers lost their most recent game 131-109 to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Pascal Siakam had 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists in the loss.

The Knicks lost their most recent game 122-108 against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Donte DiVincenzo had 36 points.

Both the Pacers (29-24) and Knicks (33-19) are battling for Eastern Conference postseason spots without playing in the play-in tournament. Indiana is sixth in the standing, while New York is fourth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. Fans can watch the game live on MSG and Bally Sports Indiana. The game will also be streamed live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers injury report for Feb. 10

The Pacers could be without three players Saturday. Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable as he continues to regain full fitness from a hamstring injury. Jalen Smith is questionable as well with a back injury. Recently acquired Doug McDermott is day-to-day.

Player Status Injury Tyrese Haliburton Questionable Hamstring Jalen Smith Questionable Back Doug McDermott Day-to-day Recently acquired

New York Knicks injury report for Feb. 10

The Knicks are down bad with injuries. OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, Duane Washington Jr. and Isaiah Hartenstein are out. Jalen Brunson and Jericho Sims are questionable. Recently acquired Alec Burks and Boja Bogdanovic are day-to-day.

Player Status Injury Jericho Sims Questionable Illness Isaiah Hartenstein Out Achilles injury Jalen Brunson Questionable Ankle Alec Burks Day-to-day Acquired on trade deadline Bojan Bogdanovic Day-to-day Acquired on trade deadline OG Anunoby Out Surgery on right elbow Mitchell Robinson Out Stress fracture on left ankle Julius Randle Out Shoulder Duane Washington Jr. Out Recently signed on two-way contract

Here’s a look at the Pacers vs Knicks starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 10.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Andrew Nembhard SG Andrew Nembhard Bennedict Mathurin Ben Sheppard SF Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Kendall Brown PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Aaron Nesmith C Myles Turner Isaiah Jackson Pascal Siakam

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride SG Donte DiVincenzo Josh Hart Charlie Brown Jr. SF Josh Hart Donte DiVincenzo Charlie Brown Jr. PF Jacob Toppin Precious Achiuwa Jacob Toppin C Precious Achiuwa Taj Gibson

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Key matchups

Donte DiVincenzo vs. Pacers defense

Donte DiVincenzo is having the best season of his NBA career with averages of 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals on 46.1% shooting. In the past five games, he put up 36, 32, 36, 20 and 33 points.

With Jalen Brunson questionable, it might yet again come down to DiVincenzo to spearhead the Knicks offense. The Pacers defense might have its hand full in containing a player who has made 30 3-pointers in the past five games.

Pascal Siakam vs. Knicks forwards

Pascal Siakam has played 12 games for the Pacers, averaging 21.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Indiana, however, has won just five of those games. Siakam had just one 30-point game in the stretch. With a heavily depleted New York forward line, Siakam could put up one of his signature performances to help the Pacers to a victory.

New York players such as Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa might have a tough job containing the one-time NBA champion.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!