"Intentionally giving fans the middle finger" - Phoenix Suns catches flak from NBA fans for resting Devin Booker & Bradley Beal against Lakers

NBA fans are curious about why the Phoenix Suns are resting Devin Booker and Bradley Beal after the league implemented a new rule. The rule centers around load management, which prevents teams from resting more than one All-Star in the same game.

The Suns will be playing against the LA Lakers to try and capture another win. They are coming off a 108-104 win against the Golden State Warriors in their season opener. Booker led the team with 32 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, but will be out in tonight's game due to a sore toe.

Fans couldn't believe the news they received in regards to Booker's availability.

"Suns doing all three, during just second game of year… after Booker was healthy enough to dominate GS in game one." Justin Termine of SiriusXM NBA Radio posted on X.

This gained the attention of the fans and they quickly shared their thoughts on the matter. Here is what fans had to say about the Suns resting their star players.

One fan was clearly not happy, as they wrote:

"It’s a joke. Making a mockery of the game and intentionally giving fans the middle finger. Do they not understand what the money is for?"

Another fan has a vision of what the league is slowly turning into, saying:

"NBA is becoming a joke with player participation."

One fan concluded the Suns' season with his take, writing:

"Guess that was their championship."

Here are the rest of the fans who shared their thoughts on the matter.

The Suns aren't wrong about their decision to not play Booker and Beal. The new load management rule states that teams wouldn't be able to rest more than one star. Phoenix is just mending the injuries of both of their star guards.

The Phoenix Suns aren't resting Booker and Beal

No matter how people look at it, the Phoenix Suns aren't breaking any rules. The NBA implemented the new load management rule to prevent teams from resting their stars on nationally televised games. The Suns are plainly letting their stars sit due to injuries.

Booker is dealing with a sore toe, which he played through in their last contest. Despite having a hard time moving with his foot, he was still available and did most of the heavy lifting for the Suns. Beal, on the other hand, has had problems with his back. That's why he missed out on their season opener against Golden State.

Phoenix is hoping to get all three on the floor as they try to contend for a championship this season.

