“Ironic”, “Not your first time”: Knicks fans slyly roast Josh Hart’s 3-pt shooting after he goes 0-6 on NFL parlays

New York Knicks wing Josh Hart appeared confident in his NFL parlays ahead of Thursday’s three-game Thanksgiving slate. However, Hart’s betting proved to be in vain, as he went 0-for-6 on his parlays, leading Knicks fans to roast him.

After Hart tweeted about his lack of gambling success, some fans likened his struggles to his on-court shooting percentages:

“Not your first time this season,” one fan said.

“Ironic,” another said.

Meanwhile, others joked about how they related to Hart’s betting failures:

“He’s just like me, [for real],” one fan said.

“Bro [is] just like us,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Hart missing on his NFL parlays:

How has Josh Hart fared this season?

New York Knicks wing Josh Hart

Josh Hart has gotten off to a slow start in his first full season with New York, making him an easy target for Knicks fans.

Through 14 games, Hart is averaging 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 3-pointers per game. He is doing so while shooting just 41.4% and 29.5% from 3.

However, Hart’s efficiency has been on the upswing, as he is shooting 48.7% and 37.5% from deep over his last five games. In contrast, he shot just 36.7% and 25.0% from 3 over his first nine games this season, leading to heavy criticism.

Hart’s improvement appears to be a regression to the mean, as he is a career 46.3% shooter and 34.8% 3-point shooter. So, Knicks fans probably shouldn’t be too concerned about Hart, who signed a four-year, $80.9 million contract extension in August.

Hart and the Knicks are coming off a 117-100 blowout road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. New York shot just 34.8% (32-for-92), with coach Tom Thibodeau calling on his team to hit more shots moving forward:

“We missed some bunnies inside, and then we also missed some wide-open 3s,” Thibodeau said. “You've got to make some shots.”

Despite their loss, the Knicks still appear to be trending up, as they have won six of their last eight games. New York (8-6) sits seventh in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks next play the Miami Heat (10-5) on Friday in a rematch of their 2023 East semifinals series in which Miami defeated them 4-2.