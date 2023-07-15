Is Anthony Black playing tonight against Celtics in NBA Summer League? (15th July 2023)

Many NBA fans are wondering, 'Is Anthony Black playing tonight?', given his recent string of impressive performances in the Summer League. Fans should get the chance to see him in action again against Boston Celtics.

After making an impressive summer league debut with 17 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals on 70% shooting, Black earned a lot of praise.

The Orlando Magic have now drafted three impressive playmaking forwards who can all handle the ball and create shots for themselves.

Last year it was Paolo Banchero, who went on to win the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year award. Prior to that, it was Franz Wagner. He earned 2022 All-Rookie Frist Team honors before then having a sensational sophomore year last season.

With Anthony Black looking like an incredibly NBA-ready standout, it seems as though the Magic may have an impressive young 'Big Three' on their hands.

2023 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Why are fans wondering 'Is Anthony Black playing tonight?'

As the No. 6 pick in the draft, it's no secret that the Magic value what Black brings to the team.

Recently, top picks Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller were both shut down for the remainder of summer league as preventative measures.

At the same time, No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson is out after suffering a shoulder injury early on, and Amen Thompson who suffered an ankle injury, is also shut down.

2023 NBA Summer League - Detroit Pistons v Orlando Magic

Therefore,many fans have been wondering about his availability on Saturday, since the Magic want him to be healthy for training camp.

In addition, despite the fact that Black has had impressive showings, the Orlando Magic are currently 0-4, and well out of contention for the summer league title.

Thus, the team could opt to sit him out. From the sound of things, however, both the team, and Black are eager to keep the momentum rolling when they face the Boston Celtics in their final game.

