Is Anthony Black playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers in NBA Summer League? (13th July 2023)

Anthony Black has been playing well in the NBA Summer League for the Orlando Magic. He is active and should continue his strong play as the Magic take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. The game tips at 9pm ET and airs on ESPN2.

Black has emerged as a playmaker for the Magic. He has insane size for the position at 6-foot-7. He could emerge as the starting point guard for Orlando if he keeps up this production.

The Magic have struggled to win despite Black’s performance. They are 0-3 in Las Vegas so far.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA @NBA



Knicks/Magic ANTHONY BLACK TIPS IT IN TO FORCE OT!Knicks/Magic #NBA2KSummerLeague overtime action on ESPN! ANTHONY BLACK TIPS IT IN TO FORCE OT! 🚨Knicks/Magic #NBA2KSummerLeague overtime action on ESPN! https://t.co/S475IE563B

Anthony Black's professional journey

Black was the sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft. He played his college basketball at Arkansas.

In the first summer league game against the Indiana Pacers, he struggled from the field, scoring eight points on 3-of-12 shooting. However, he grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists. He also showed his defensive abilities and grabbed two steals.

In the second game against the Detroit Pistons, Black stepped it up. He scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. He rounded out his game with five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. He did struggle to take care of the ball a bit, with seven turnovers.

In the third game, Black had plenty of highlights against the New York Knicks. He had a last-second tip to force the game into overtime. He was more of a playmaker again, with four assists. He shot just 3-of-10 for eight points.

Black did excel on the defensive end, with two blocks and one steal. He showcased his athleticism once again with 14 rebounds.

V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town So the NBA just gonna let the Orlando Magic keep getting away with this huh?



3 years in a row they’ve drafted a versatile big playmaker



Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and now Anthony Black. Smh…it’s about to get scary. So the NBA just gonna let the Orlando Magic keep getting away with this huh? 3 years in a row they’ve drafted a versatile big playmakerFranz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and now Anthony Black. Smh…it’s about to get scary. https://t.co/fQspQlVzPN

Orlando Magic vs Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview

The Magic will be looking for their first win in the summer league. They suffered a tough overtime loss to the Knicks on Wednesday. It will be a tough spot on a back-to-back in this one.

Portland is 2-1 so far in Las Vegas. The Blazers have a young roster with a lot of lottery talent. Scoot Henderson has been sitting out after rolling his ankle in the first summer league game. Portland has not shut him down yet, so he could make a return.

Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe has been leading the team. He scored 26 points in Portland’s last outing. He could be in line for another big game if Portland gives him a healthy dose of minutes.

The Magic will rely on fellow first-round pick Jett Howard's shooting to pick up their first win. Howard has shot the ball well and scored 22 points in the Magic’s last game.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes