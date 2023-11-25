Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on LA Lakers center’s availability (Nov. 25)

Anthony Davis is listed as probable for the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The veteran big man is nursing a left adductor and hip spasm but is expected to be fit enough to play on Saturday, November 25.

Davis will likely anchor the middle of the court and be tasked with slowing down Jarrett Allen.

The 30-year-old NBA Champion has been playing well to begin the season. He is currently averaging 21.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 54% shooting and 30% from the 3-point range. Nevertheless, the Lakers will need a bigger points production from one of their best players moving forward.

When fully healthy, Davis is talented enough to be in the MVP conversation. He can dominate on both sides of the court and is an unstoppable force on the glass. However, his fitness has been an issue for multiple years now.

Davis is seldom healthy enough to play more than 50 games for the Lakers, which has led to concerns about his ability to replace LeBron James long-term.

As such, Davis is operating under a microscope and is constantly being questioned regarding his availability and potential to become the Lakers' defacto star player. With such heavy expectations on his shoulders, Davis has a difficult task in leading the Lakers both now and in the future.

The Los Angeles Lakers may need another star

When looking at the Los Angeles Lakers' current roster construction, it's clear they may need a third star. Ideally, that star would be under 30 and capable of operating in a tertiary role for at least the remainder of the season.

D'Angelo Russell has done a solid job as the team's lead guard but isn't a star talent. Instead, the Lakers need someone who can be relied upon to stay healthy and knock down their shots when needed. Having a younger star on the roster would also help bridge the gap between the present and the inevitable non-Lebron future.

Whether that star is Zach LaVine can remain up for debate. There are plenty of pros and cons over a LaVine addition, and they have been discussed ad nauseam. Yet, the fact is, Rob Pelinka has constructed a well-balanced roster with plenty of young high-upside talent, especially in terms of defensive versatility.

Finding a way to leverage some of that talent into another win-now player who is also a consistent All-Star selection has to be a focus point for the front office in the coming months. Especially if the Lakers want to give LeBron James a shot at another championship ring.